For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi has met his Chinese counterpart president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

The meeting has taken place for the first time since border tension between India and China.

More follows