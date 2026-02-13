Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 42-year-old gym owner who stepped in to defend an elderly Muslim shopkeeper allegedly being harassed in a northern Indian state has been hailed as a beacon of religious unity in a country “divided” by hate.

On 26 January, Deepak Kumar witnessed a group of men allegedly pressuring a 70-year-old Muslim trader in Uttarakhand to change his shop’s name because of his religious identity.

Mr Kumar questioned the crowd and argued that everyone should be treated equally in India regardless of their religion – a right that’s enshrined in the country’s constitution.

A pivotal moment from the interaction, captured in a now-viral video, was when he was asked his name by someone in the crowd and he responded: “My name is Mohammad Deepak”. The moment became central to the discussion that gripped social media in the days that followed because the name carried both Hindu and Muslim elements – “Deepak” being the Hindi language word with Sanskrit origin meaning light and Mohammad a Muslim name.

But his intervention triggered strong reactions locally. A video of the confrontation went viral, and days later, about 150 people reportedly gathered to raise slogans against him.

“The 70-year-old man was asked to change the name of his shop from ‘Baba Clothes’ to something else because he was not Hindu. I asked them not to threaten an old man. They asked me my name, and in anger, I said I was Mohammad Deepak. I intended to convey that I was an Indian and everyone was equal before the law,” he told The Indian Express days after the incident.

“Baba” is a widely used term in India that can refer to spiritual figures or elders, and is commonly used by both Hindus and Muslims to address fathers, grandfathers or respected men.

The group of men was arguing that the word “baba” in the city of Kotdwar should refer only to the Siddhabali Temple, a shrine dedicated to the Hindu deity Hanuman. They claimed that a Muslim shopkeeper should not use it as part of his shop’s name.

Mr Kumar told the BBC: “I did not like these young men talking so rudely with an elderly man. They were targeting him because of his religion. They were targeting Muslims.”

Mr Kumar said he received threats and that membership at his gym, named “Hulk Gym”, dropped sharply from about 150 clients to around 15, affecting his income.

“Half of the town supports me, but people do not applaud when you do good deeds. Honesty might come at a price,” he told local media.

On Friday, however, it was reported that a group of 15 senior advocates from the Supreme Court stepped in by sponsoring annual gym memberships, after Mr Kumar said he was uncomfortable accepting cash.

The idea was partly inspired by John Brittas, a Communist MP who had earlier visited the gym and bought a membership.

A group of lawyers involved said they have also offered the gym trainer free legal help.

A senior lawyer told The Indian Express: “More than 20 lawyers have now joined this initiative, ensuring that Deepak has the best possible pro bono representation to challenge the legal repercussions of his January 26 stand for communal harmony.”

Many others are offering support. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition, called him “India’s hero”.

Mr Gandhi wrote on X: “Deepak is fighting for the constitution and for humanity – for that very constitution which the BJP and the Sangh Parivar conspire to trample every single day.

“He is the living symbol of a shop of love in the marketplace of hate, and that is exactly what stings the ruling power the most.”

Sangh Parivar is an umbrella term for far-right Hindu organisations in India.

Mr Gandhi wrote: “The Sangh Parivar is deliberately pouring economic and social poison into the country so that India remains divided and a few people can continue to rule through fear. The BJP government in Uttarakhand is openly supporting those anti-social forces that are busy intimidating and harassing ordinary citizens.”

The Congress leader said that “we need more Deepaks – those who do not bend, who do not get scared, and who stand firmly with the constitution with all their strength.”

Mr Kumar earlier told the local media that he and his family have felt intimidated and that he complained to police about threats, though officials say inquiries are ongoing.

Separately, police also registered a case based on a complaint by the Muslim shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kotdwar remains tense, with some residents backing Mr Kumar and others criticising his actions.