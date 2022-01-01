At least 12 people died and dozens were injured following a stampede at an Indian temple on New Year’s Day.

The stampede took place around 3 am on Saturday, when a huge rush of devotees had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to offer their prayers and mark the beginning of the new year.

The shrine reopened to devotees later on Saturday after being briefly shut down due to the stampede.

“Preliminary information from the scene suggests there was an altercation among some young boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation,” said Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbagh Singh.

“Police and officials from the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done,” he added.

But some officials said that “large groups of devotees reportedly entered the Bhawan [temple] without permission slips”, according to NDTV.

The shrine is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site that sees thousands of pilgrims every year. Devotees visiting the hilltop shrine usually trek from the Katra base camp, which is about 13 km away from the temple. Some devotees use palanquins, porters or ponies to get to the temple.

Witnesses said that the stampede took place near gate number three, outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

“Something happened near one of the gates and I found myself under a crush of people. I suffocated and fell but somehow managed to stand up,” Mahesh, a devotee who was present during the stampede, told the Associated Press news agency.

“I saw people moving over the bodies. It was a horrifying sight, but I managed to help in rescuing some injured people,” he added.

Officials said that the dead bodies have been taken to a nearby hospital at the Katra base camp, where legal formalities were underway.

At least 20 injured persons have been shifted to the Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. Officials said that the condition of four of the injured was critical, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in a tweet on Saturday morning.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” he said.

He added that he was monitoring the situation along with local authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the stampede.

Deadly stampedes are common in India, especially during political and religious gatherings.

In 2013, at least 115 people were crushed to death or drowned in a river while visiting a temple during Navratri — a Hindu festival — in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central India.

In 2011, more than 100 Hindu devotees died in a stampede in the southern state of Kerala.