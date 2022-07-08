Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after he was shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, reported Japanese media.

A gunshot was heard at the time and a male suspect was detained from the scene, reported public service broadcaster NHK.

An NHK reporter on the spot said they heard two consecutive bangs during Mr Abe’s speech, and the broadcaster also quoted police as saying the politician was shot in the back with a shotgun.

Kyodo News reported that the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest.

Footage aired by Japanese broadcasters showed Mr Abe lying on the street with several security guards running toward him. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.

Another video shows a cloud of smoke at the moment the gunshot rang out, though not the shooter themselves.

The prime minister was giving a speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house, at the time of the attack.

Authorities have detained a 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, reported Kyodo.

More follows...