✕ Close Emergency services move former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe from ambulance to helicopter

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in “severe condition” after being shot on Friday morning while giving a campaign speech for an upcoming national election, said prime minister Fumio Kishida.

He appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest as he was airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive, reported Kyodo News Agency.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being moved by helicopter.

Mr Kishida condemned the shooting as unforgivable, calling it a “dastardly and barbaric” act.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara. Identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, he was a former maritime self-defence force member, reported Fuji TV.

He reportedly told police he was unhappy with the former Japanese prime minister and intended to kill him.