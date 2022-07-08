Jump to content
Liveupdated1657263908

Shinzo Abe - latest: Former prime minister in ‘severe condition’ after being shot, says Kishida

Former PM ‘in cardiac arrest’ while being airlifted to hospital

Namita Singh
Friday 08 July 2022 08:05
Comments
Emergency services move former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe from ambulance to helicopter

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in “severe condition” after being shot on Friday morning while giving a campaign speech for an upcoming national election, said prime minister Fumio Kishida.

He appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest as he was airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive, reported Kyodo News Agency.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being moved by helicopter.

Mr Kishida condemned the shooting as unforgivable, calling it a “dastardly and barbaric” act.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara. Identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, he was a former maritime self-defence force member, reported Fuji TV.

He reportedly told police he was unhappy with the former Japanese prime minister and intended to kill him.

1657263908

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese on Friday, said she was “deeply shocked” by the attack on Shinzo Abe.

“He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became prime minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is,” Ms Ardern said.

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiments.

“Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time,”Mr Albanese tweeted.

Namita Singh8 July 2022 08:05
1657263611

Attack on America's 'true friend' Abe devastating, says Trump

Former US president Donald Trump said the attack on Shinzo Abe was devastating. He described him as a “truly great man and leader” and said he “was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America”.

“This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!” Mr Trump said on his social media app Truth Social.

This file photo taken on 26 May 2019 shows Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe (R) and US president Donald Trump smiling before playing a round of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba

(Getty Images)
Namita Singh8 July 2022 08:00
1657262790

Johnson ‘utterly appalled’ at the shooting of Abe

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “utterly appalled” at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

“Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Namita Singh8 July 2022 07:46
1657262289

Shooting suspect told police he 'intended to kill' Abe – report

A man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe told police he was unhappy with the former Japanese prime minister and intended to kill him, national broadcaster NHK said, citing police.

The suspect has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a former maritime self-defence force member, and is currently in police custody.

Namita Singh8 July 2022 07:38
1657261206

Abe in ‘grave condition’, says Japan’s PM

Prime minister Fumio Kishida said his predecessor Shinzo Abe was in grave condition following the attack.

He condemned the shooting in the western city of Nara during the campaign for Sunday’s upper house election as an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan’s democracy.

“I want to pray from my heart that former prime minister Abe will survive,” he said in a televised statement.

File: Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida attends the G7 leaders summit in Germany 26 June 2022.

(Reuters)

“For it to happen in the midst of an election, which is the foundation of democracy, is a despicable act of barbarism. It cannot be tolerated. I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Namita Singh8 July 2022 07:20
1657260787

Shinzo Abe showing ‘no vital signs’

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.

TBS Television reported that Mr Abe appeared to have been struck on the left side of his chest and in the neck.

Moment Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe shot at campaign rally

Footage aired by Japanese broadcasters showed Mr Abe lying on the street with several security guards running toward him. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.

Namita Singh8 July 2022 07:13
1657260291

US secretary of state expresses deep concern

US secretary of state Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over Shinzo Abe’s condition.

“Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan,” Mr Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. “This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan.”

Secretary of state Anthony Blinken speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, 24 June 2022

(AP)
Namita Singh8 July 2022 07:04
1657259731

Abe shot on the ‘left side of chest’

Shinzo Abe been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck, reported TBS Television.

NHK showed video of Mr Abe making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out, after which the view was briefly obscured and then security officials were seen tackling a man on the ground. A puff of smoke behind Mr Abe could be seen in another video shown in NHK.

Kyodo published a photograph showing Mr Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage.

Namita Singh8 July 2022 06:55
1657259644

Police arrests 41-year-old suspect

Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting at former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the western city of Nara.

He has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara. Media said he had served in Japan’s military.

Namita Singh8 July 2022 06:54
1657259133

Prime minister’s office condemns the attack on Abe

Prime minister Fumio Kishida’s office condemned the attack on Shinzo Abe. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” said chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

There was however, no official confirmation of Mr Abe’s condition at an emergency news briefing. “Former prime minister Abe‘s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation.”

Namita Singh8 July 2022 06:45

