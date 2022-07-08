Shinzo Abe - latest: Former prime minister in ‘severe condition’ after being shot, says Kishida
Former PM ‘in cardiac arrest’ while being airlifted to hospital
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in “severe condition” after being shot on Friday morning while giving a campaign speech for an upcoming national election, said prime minister Fumio Kishida.
He appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest as he was airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive, reported Kyodo News Agency.
Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being moved by helicopter.
Mr Kishida condemned the shooting as unforgivable, calling it a “dastardly and barbaric” act.
Police have arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara. Identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, he was a former maritime self-defence force member, reported Fuji TV.
He reportedly told police he was unhappy with the former Japanese prime minister and intended to kill him.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese on Friday, said she was “deeply shocked” by the attack on Shinzo Abe.
“He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became prime minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is,” Ms Ardern said.
“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.”
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiments.
“Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time,”Mr Albanese tweeted.
Attack on America's 'true friend' Abe devastating, says Trump
Former US president Donald Trump said the attack on Shinzo Abe was devastating. He described him as a “truly great man and leader” and said he “was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America”.
“This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!” Mr Trump said on his social media app Truth Social.
Johnson ‘utterly appalled’ at the shooting of Abe
Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “utterly appalled” at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
“Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
Shooting suspect told police he 'intended to kill' Abe – report
A man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe told police he was unhappy with the former Japanese prime minister and intended to kill him, national broadcaster NHK said, citing police.
The suspect has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a former maritime self-defence force member, and is currently in police custody.
Abe in ‘grave condition’, says Japan’s PM
Prime minister Fumio Kishida said his predecessor Shinzo Abe was in grave condition following the attack.
He condemned the shooting in the western city of Nara during the campaign for Sunday’s upper house election as an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan’s democracy.
“I want to pray from my heart that former prime minister Abe will survive,” he said in a televised statement.
“For it to happen in the midst of an election, which is the foundation of democracy, is a despicable act of barbarism. It cannot be tolerated. I condemn it in the strongest terms.”
Shinzo Abe showing ‘no vital signs’
Former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.
TBS Television reported that Mr Abe appeared to have been struck on the left side of his chest and in the neck.
Footage aired by Japanese broadcasters showed Mr Abe lying on the street with several security guards running toward him. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.
US secretary of state expresses deep concern
US secretary of state Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over Shinzo Abe’s condition.
“Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan,” Mr Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. “This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan.”
Abe shot on the ‘left side of chest’
Shinzo Abe been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck, reported TBS Television.
NHK showed video of Mr Abe making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out, after which the view was briefly obscured and then security officials were seen tackling a man on the ground. A puff of smoke behind Mr Abe could be seen in another video shown in NHK.
Kyodo published a photograph showing Mr Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowded around him, one administering heart massage.
Police arrests 41-year-old suspect
Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting at former prime minister Shinzo Abe in the western city of Nara.
He has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara. Media said he had served in Japan’s military.
Prime minister’s office condemns the attack on Abe
Prime minister Fumio Kishida’s office condemned the attack on Shinzo Abe. “A barbaric act like this is absolutely unforgivable, no matter what the reasons are, and we condemn it strongly,” said chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
There was however, no official confirmation of Mr Abe’s condition at an emergency news briefing. “Former prime minister Abe‘s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation.”
