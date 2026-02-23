Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twenty people were trapped inside an elevator at the world’s tallest broadcasting tower in Tokyo, Japan, for more than five hours on Sunday night, the tower’s operator confirmed.

The 634-metre Tokyo Skytree, which is a major tourist attraction, will remain closed on Monday for safety inspections.

The passengers, including children, became stranded when the elevator came to an abrupt stop approximately 30m above street level.

Police reported that all were eventually rescued without injury.

An emergency call was received around 8.20pm local time on Sunday, reporting an incident at the tower in Sumida Ward in Tokyo.

According to Tobu Tower Skytree Co, two elevators stopped functioning at roughly 8.15pm while travelling between the fourth-floor entrance and the observation deck at 350m.

The elevator carrying 20 passengers was going down, while the other had no visitors inside,” the company said.

“The cause of the elevator malfunction is currently under investigation,” the company said, according to Kyodo News.

“We are conducting a comprehensive inspection of all lifts and further reinforcing our maintenance and safety management systems.”

For the rescue, crews positioned an adjacent elevator at the same height as the stalled lift.

A stainless steel panel – measuring 120cm by 20cm – was placed between the two elevators, allowing passengers to exit through an emergency door on the side. The operation continued until approximately 2am local time.

Following the incident, two other elevators at the tower were temporarily halted for safety checks, leaving roughly 1,200 visitors at the observation deck and surrounding areas unable to descend for about an hour.

Tobu Tower Skytree issued an apology for the incident and pledged to take steps to prevent similar events.

The operator also confirmed that holders of advance tickets for 23 February, a national holiday, will be reimbursed.

The Skytree has experienced similar elevator malfunctions in 2015 and 2017, though both of those incidents were resolved within 30 minutes. Each lift is equipped with emergency supplies, including drinking water, portable toilets, blankets, and flashlights, The Japan Times reported.

“We sincerely apologise for causing the prolonged entrapment and the mental distress to those involved,” the Skytree operating company said in a statement.