Search for survivors ends in Afghanistan after earthquake kills over 1,000 people
Rescue operations were impeded by poor communication and lack of proper roads
Houses destroyed after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
Authorities in Afghanistan have ended search operations after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeastern region on Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 2,000 others.
Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, announced the end of rescue operations on Friday.
The quake struck about 44km from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
“The search operation has finished, 1,000 are dead and the injured are around 2,000, both serious and superficial injuries,” Mr Haqqani said, according to Reuters.
The earthquake reduced houses and buildings to rubble and thousands were believed to be trapped underneath. Rescue operations were impeded by poor communication and lack of proper roads.
Also read: ‘Entire villages laid to waste’: Rescuers desperately try to reach survivors of deadly quake
Mr Haqqani did not, however, provide any explanation for why the search operations were called off after 48 hours.
“The health ministry does not have enough drugs, we need medical aid and other necessities because it’s a big disaster,” Mr Haqqani said.
The quake, Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, comes as the country continues to struggle under financial and hunger crises under the Taliban, which took over after the US withdrew last August, ending two decades of war.
The Taliban takeover has cut out vital international financing to the country. After Wednesday’s earthquake, the Taliban sought international aid to help in rehabilitation efforts.
Tremors from the powerful earthquake were felt as far away as India as well as in neighbouring Pakistan. Indian authorities have sent a team to the country to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
The earthquake has left hundreds homeless.
Survivors said they are waiting for aid as houses and properties have been completely destroyed.
“But everything was under the rubble,” a survivor named Agha Jan told BBC News. “Even my shovel. There was nothing I could do. I called out to my cousins to help but when we pulled my family out, they were already all dead.”
“Whose names can I give you? So many of my relatives were martyred, three sisters, my niece, my daughter, young children,” another survivor Habib Gul said.
The victims are also at risk of a possible cholera outbreak, according to the United Nations, which is helping provide aid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies