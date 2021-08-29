A rocket is reported to have hit a house near Kabul airport, after an explosion was heard in Afghanistan’s capital.

A child was killed in the blast, an Afghan police chief told the Associated Press.

It is currently unknown if there are any other casualties. No group has immediately taken responsibility for the explosion.

Reuters cited two US security officials as saying that its military has carried out a strike in Kabul, targeting suspected Isis-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

It is unclear if there is any connection with the blast reported northwest of the airport.

More follows...