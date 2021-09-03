Afghanistan news – live: Councils ‘left in dark’ over refugee housing plan as Raab visits Pakistan
Thousands of Afghans evacuated to Britain are set to be placed in temporary hotel accommodation for an indefinite period as local councils say they have been “left in the dark” as to a government housing plan.
The Home Office said on Wednesday that permanent housing has been secured for 2,000 refugees — meaning homes have not yet been found for 6,000 people who arrived in the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme.
“Many councils are ready to help but we are in the dark about what it is precisely that government wants us to provide,” Cllr David Touane, of South Oxfordshire District Council, said. “We need detail not headlines, involvement not directive, and long-term commitment rather than short-term headlines.”
A government spokesperson said: “We have made £5m available to local authorities to support in housing costs. Arrivals will have to stay in hotels upon arrival to complete mandatory quarantine and we aim to move them into long-term accommodation as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, foreign secretary Dominic Raab is set to arrive in Pakistan as part of a push to help stranded Britons and Afghans stuck in the country to leave. He will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the visit, which has been billed to last two days.
Thousands of Afghans who aided British efforts in Afghanistan and their families are feared to be trapped in the country. Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that he hopes evacuations from Kabul will be possible again in future, but that this likely depends on engagement with the Taliban and collaboration among other powers.
Raab: UK must have ‘direct engagement’ with the Taliban
Britain will not recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, but will start to engage with the Islamist group on issues such as evacuating people from the country, the foreign secretary has said.
Dominic Raab spoke of a need to “adjust to the new reality” during a visit to Doha in Qatar, where the UK has transferred its Kabul embassy.
“We will not be recognising the Taliban. But we do see the need to be able to have direct engagement, otherwise we can’t provide messages, we can’t listen to the response,” he said.
“We need to adjust to the new reality and our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, but also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom and indeed others who may be at most risk.”
Refugees to be held in hotels indefinitely as councils left ‘in dark’ over housing plan
Thousands of Afghans evacuated to Britain in recent weeks are set to be placed in temporary hotel accommodation for an indefinite period as local councils say they have been left “in the dark” about how they can help.
Charities warn that the mental health of already traumatised people is likely to suffer as a result of the use of hotels, and that this will be exacerbated by the lack of information given to them about when and where they will be permanently housed.
The lack of clarity was causing “unnecessary worrying and anxiety,” to new arrivals, said one charity working with refugees.
No housing for 6,000 Afghan refugees in UK
Refugees ‘desperate for information’ about where they will live
Raab to visit Pakistan to push for evacuations
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is set to visit Pakistan as part of a push to help Britons and Afghans stuck in Afghanistan to leave the country.
Mr Raab is set to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the two-day visit.
Thousands of Afghans who aided British efforts in Afghanistan and their families are feared to remain trapped.
Although preliminary evacuation efforts have ended, the prime minister hopes that more people will be able to leave Kabul in future, which he says likely depends on engagement with the Taliban and collaboration between other powers.
Taliban to rely on funds from China, spokesperson says
The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that Afghanistan will rely primarily on financing from China after the withdrawal of foreign troops and its takeover of the country.
Mr Mujahid told an Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the group will fight for an economic comeback with the help of China. He was quoted saying in the interview: “China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country.”
Mr Mujahid also emphasised that China is “our pass to markets all over the world.”
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres had warned of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan.
He also urged other nations to come forward and said that “Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community.”
Biden’s approval ratings at an all-time low after the US withdrawal
Joe Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted to an all-time low after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Mr Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 43 per cent, the lowest since he took office, according to a new Marist National Poll with NPR and PBS Newshour.
The poll indicated that the majority of the American citizens believe the US’s role in Afghanistan was a “failure”.
About 61 per cent of responders were against the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to the poll results.
A major chunk of the responders, however, also believed that Afghanistan should now determine its future without US involvement. And 29 per cent said that it was the US’s “duty” to stay involved in the country.
In a rare protest against Taliban, women demonstrate against gender-based violence
Dozens of women in western Afghanistan took to the streets on Thursday in a rare public protest against the Taliban rule and restrictions on their right to work and seek education.
They also had a faceoff with Taliban members at one point.
The women also demanded they be included in the government.
One banner read: “No government is stable without the support of women.”
Reports said women chanted “Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid. We are together” as Taliban fighters watched.
Several countries have called upon the Taliban to include women in the government and respect the rights of all Afghan citizens.
Taliban showcases its military might in a chilling video
The Taliban has released a terrifying video in which suicide bombers are seen parading and showcasing suicide vests, explosives, rockets and other weaponry.
The parade was held at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan.
Reports said the video was released by the group’s public relations arm to celebrate its “victory” after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.
