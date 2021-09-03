✕ Close UK will not recognise Taliban, Dominic Raab says

Thousands of Afghans evacuated to Britain are set to be placed in temporary hotel accommodation for an indefinite period as local councils say they have been “left in the dark” as to a government housing plan.

The Home Office said on Wednesday that permanent housing has been secured for 2,000 refugees — meaning homes have not yet been found for 6,000 people who arrived in the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme.

“Many councils are ready to help but we are in the dark about what it is precisely that government wants us to provide,” Cllr David Touane, of South Oxfordshire District Council, said. “We need detail not headlines, involvement not directive, and long-term commitment rather than short-term headlines.”

A government spokesperson said: “We have made £5m available to local authorities to support in housing costs. Arrivals will have to stay in hotels upon arrival to complete mandatory quarantine and we aim to move them into long-term accommodation as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Dominic Raab is set to arrive in Pakistan as part of a push to help stranded Britons and Afghans stuck in the country to leave. He will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the visit, which has been billed to last two days.

Thousands of Afghans who aided British efforts in Afghanistan and their families are feared to be trapped in the country. Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that he hopes evacuations from Kabul will be possible again in future, but that this likely depends on engagement with the Taliban and collaboration among other powers.