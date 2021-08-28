Afghanistan news – live: US drone strike ‘kills Isis extremist’ as Kabul airport attack victims named
Unmanned bombing raid follows deaths of 180 in suicide attack by Islamic militant
The US claims to have killed a “planner” from the Isis-K extremist group that took responsibility for the Kabul airport bombing.
The Pentagon said it conducted a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province, and said its target had been killed some 36 hours after the blast which took the lives of more than 180 people, mostly Afghans.
Some of the 13 American victims have now been named.
Three Britons among the dead at Kabul airport
Catch up on the latest Afghanistan news as it relates to the UK
Three British nationals were among more than 180 victims killed in Thursday’s terror attack on Kabul airport, writes Andrew Woodcock and Jane Dalton.
The deaths of two adults and the child of a third Briton were announced by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Friday evening as the RAF completed its evacuation of 13,708 people from Afghanistan ahead of the 31 August deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.
More than 1,000 former staff of UK agencies that have been left behind were being urged to make their way to countries bordering Afghanistan, as the UN refugee agency geared up for as many as half a million people fleeing the new Taliban regime in Kabul.
Two British nationals and child killed in Afghanistan terror attack
Another UK adult and Afghan child with UK family also wounded
US victims of Kabul blast named, as father of one hits out at Biden: ‘He turned his back on him’
One of them was on his first deployment and looking forward to the birth of his first child in just three weeks.
Another was described by a sister as her “beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother”. A third was said to “embody the values of America – grit, dedication, service, and valour.”
The grief-wracked parents of two of the dead service members reportedly attacked Joe Biden, saying their sons had been let down by poor leadership, writes Andrew Buncombe. The mother of one of those killed said she did not apportion blame to the president, and that her son “wanted to be there”.
US victims of Kabul blast named, as father of one hits out at Biden
13 Americans were among 180 killed in blast in Afghanistan
US says it kills Isis-K ‘planner’ in reprisal strike after deadly Kabul attack
The US military has said it believes it an Isis-K ‘planner’ in its first reprisal strike in Afghanistan after the deadly Kabul attack that left at least 170 people, including 13 US military personnel, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Approximately 36 hours after the suicide bomb attack at Kabul left hundreds dead or wounded and Joe Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible, the US said an unmanned drone had been dispatched to attack a suspected member of Isis, that it described as a “planner”.
It did not say whether the individual was believed linked specifically to the attack on Thursday at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
US ‘kills Isis-K ‘planner’ in reprisal strike after deadly Kabul attack
‘Initial indications are that we killed the target’
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies