White House labels Kabul airlift 'a success'

The US claims to have killed a “planner” from the Isis-K extremist group that took responsibility for the Kabul airport bombing.

The Pentagon said it conducted a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province, and said its target had been killed some 36 hours after the blast which took the lives of more than 180 people, mostly Afghans.

Some of the 13 American victims have now been named.