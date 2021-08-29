Afghanistan news – live: US fears new Kabul terror attack within hours, as UK mission ends after 20 years
Joe Biden says another Isis bombing could happen today
Joe Biden fears another Isis terror attack in Afghanistan could hit within hours as US troops withdraw from Kabul. The situation around Hamid Karzai International Airport remains extremely dangerous, he said, adding a new bombing was “highly likely”.
It came as the UK ended two decades of military engagement in Afghanistan. Britain’s final flight left Kabul yesterday carrying military and diplomatic personnel.
Some 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel were airlifted to safety in Operation Pitting during the last two weeks, but ministers admitted hundreds of people had not been rescued.
Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, told troops in a tweet: “The UK should be very proud of what you have done. Every one of you have displayed the highest levels of professionalism and bravery. You have helped thousands to get to a better future and safety.”
Meanwhile, reports claimed that thousands of emails regarding Afghans’ pleas for evacuation were sitting unread in a Foreign Office inbox.
Exclusive: Afghan interpreters left to face wrath of Taliban after Home Office rules them ‘danger’ to UK security
Dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British Army have been told they will not be allowed into the UK because they are a “danger to [national] security,” The Independent can reveal.
The men had been cleared for relocation here by the Ministry of Defence following years of service, writes Colin Drury.
But as the Taliban began to capture large swathes of the country last month, they and their families received letters from the Home Office telling them they would not be allowed into the UK on the grounds they posed a risk.
Afghan interpreters left behind after Home Office rules them ‘danger’ to security
Years of service with British army rewarded with a letter refusing entry into UK following western withdrawal
Boris Johnson issues statement on Afghanistan, calling US withdrawal plan ‘remorseless’
Boris Johnson has lashed out obliquely at Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis in a video message referencing the US president’s “remorseless deadline” for withdrawal.
The PM also heaped praise on Britain’s armed forces, who he said “didn’t flinch, they kept calm” even as Isis attacked Kabul airport. He lauded the “colossal exertions” of the UK military and diplomatic officials in airlifting some 15,000 people out of Afghanistan.
Mr Johnson insisted, speaking directly to wounded soldiers and the families of servicemembers killed over the last 20 years, that “your suffering, your hardship, were not in vain”.
The UK presence in Afghanistan has prevented terror attacks from being launched and allowed some 3.6 million girls to get an education, he said.
But the PM admitted that “we would not have wished to leave in this way”. He said: “We have to recognise that we came in with the United States, in defence and support of the United States.
“The United States military did the overwhelming bulk of the fighting and, though we now leave with the United States, we will remain represented in the region. We are doubling our humanitarian development assistance this year to £286m.
“Together with our allies in America and Europe and around the world, we will engage with the Taliban, not on the basis of what they say, but what they do.”
Afghanistan’s returning theocratic rulers will have to protect women and let people leave safely if they want diplomatic recognition, the PM said.
Reports of thousands of urgent Afghanistan emails left unread by Foreign Office
The Observer reports that the Foreign Office (FCDO) left unread thousands of emails relating to urgent Afghan pleas for help unread – including messages from government ministers and the leader of the opposition.
The inbox regularly had 5,000 unread messages and some went unopened for days, according to the paper.
It quoted a whistleblower as saying: “It’s not that they are the emails which haven’t been actioned. It’s not even that they are emails which haven’t been processed and put into a spreadsheet. It’s that no one has actually opened the email.”
Labour MPs reacted with outrage to the report. Tulip Siddiq tweeted: “Very rarely am I completely lost for words.”
And Abena Oppong-Asare said: “I have tears of rage in my eyes. Over the last week my team have gone above and beyond having the most difficult conversations imaginable with constituents who have lived through hell. They all deserve so much better than this. How could they have not prioritised these cases?”
There are fears that some 1,100 people abandoned by the UK in Afghanistan are now at risk from the Taliban. However, according to The Observer’s report, that figure could be higher because many of the emails sent to the FCDO concerned multiple cases.
The department said in a statement: “This has been the biggest and most challenging evacuation in living memory – a team effort that would not have been possible without the Foreign Office.”
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The fact that so many emails have simply gone unopened is not the fault of civil servants but of government ministers who have been missing in action during this whole crisis.
“MPs and their staff have been hearing harrowing stories from so many people we should have taken care of but who have been abandoned to the Taliban.”
Biden: Another terror attack against US forces in Afghanistan ‘highly likely’
Joe Biden has warned that another terrorist attack in Afghanistan is “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours, writes Nathan Place.
“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” the president said in a statement.
“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground.”
Biden: Another attack in Kabul ‘highly likely’ in 36 hours
‘Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,’ the president warns
Final British flight leaves Kabul, ending 20-year UK military involvement in Afghanistan
Two decades of engagement in Afghanistan by British troops came to an end on Saturday night as the last military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest evacuation mission since the Second World War.
Operation Pitting airlifted more than 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel to safety in little under a fortnight, write Jon Stone and Alastair Jamieson.
But thousands more remain behind, to an uncertain future. They include dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British army but have been told they will not be allowed into the UK because they are a “danger to [national] security”.
Final British flight leaves Kabul, ending 20-year military inolvement
Boris Johnson says final flight is ‘moment to reflect’ on sacrifice of past 20 years
