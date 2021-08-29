✕ Close Johnson pays tribute to UK troops as 20-year campaign in Afghanistan comes to an end

Joe Biden fears another Isis terror attack in Afghanistan could hit within hours as US troops withdraw from Kabul. The situation around Hamid Karzai International Airport remains extremely dangerous, he said, adding a new bombing was “highly likely”.

It came as the UK ended two decades of military engagement in Afghanistan. Britain’s final flight left Kabul yesterday carrying military and diplomatic personnel.

Some 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel were airlifted to safety in Operation Pitting during the last two weeks, but ministers admitted hundreds of people had not been rescued.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, told troops in a tweet: “The UK should be very proud of what you have done. Every one of you have displayed the highest levels of professionalism and bravery. You have helped thousands to get to a better future and safety.”

Meanwhile, reports claimed that thousands of emails regarding Afghans’ pleas for evacuation were sitting unread in a Foreign Office inbox.