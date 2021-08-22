Afghanistan news – live: Blair brands US withdrawal as ‘imbecilic’ as officials warn of Islamic State threat
Former prime minister Tony Blair has strongly criticised the US over what he called the “dangerous and unnecessary” decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, in his first statement since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last Sunday.
Mr Blair, who played a key role in the invasion of the country alongside America in 2001, said that US president Joe Biden had made the call to satisfy “an imbecilic slogan about ending 'the forever wars'”.
He added that the UK had a “moral obligation” to stay in Afghanistan until every person that needs to be evacuated has left the country.
“We must evacuate and give sanctuary to those to whom we have responsibility - those Afghans who helped us and stood by us and have a right to demand we stand by them,” Mr Blair said.
It came as the US warned its citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to concerns about the possibility of attacks led by the Afghan branch of the group Islamic State (IS).
UK says it will offer ‘complete support’ to US if withdrawal deadline is extended
The UK has said it will offer its “complete support” to the US if Joe Biden decides to extend the deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as the evacuation situation in Kabul worsens.
In what many will read as a plea to Washington, defence secretary Ben Wallace warned that the current US timetable had increased the time pressure on the rescue mission.
“If the US timetable remains, we have no time to lose to get the majority of the people waiting out,” Mr Wallace wrote in the Mail on Sunday.
“Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer, and they will have our complete support if they do.”
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Operation Pitting evacuation mission is being supported by 1,000 British troops, with nearly 4,000 people repatriated from Afghanistan since 13 August.
In his article, Mr Wallace appeared to recommend that any Afghans left behind once troops exit the country should head for the borders where “processing hubs across the region outside Afghanistan” will be set up for those who Britain has “an obligation to bring to this country”.
Seven killed in Kabul airport stampedes, Ministry of Defence says
Seven people have been killed near Kabul airport as large crowds continue to gather in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said.
“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the department said in a statement.
Abandonment of Afghanistan ‘dangerous and unnecessary’, Tony Blair says
Former prime minister Tony Blair has criticised the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan as “tragic, dangerous and unnecessary”, warning that the call to leave the country was based on politics rather than military strategy.
Mr Blair has also called on the UK to help evacuate and “give sanctuary to those whom we have responsibility” following the Taliban takeover of the country this month.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the crisis in Afghanistan today.
