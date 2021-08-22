✕ Close Chaotic scenes at Kabul airport as thousands try to flee Afghanistan

Former prime minister Tony Blair has strongly criticised the US over what he called the “dangerous and unnecessary” decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, in his first statement since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last Sunday.

Mr Blair, who played a key role in the invasion of the country alongside America in 2001, said that US president Joe Biden had made the call to satisfy “an imbecilic slogan about ending 'the forever wars'”.

He added that the UK had a “moral obligation” to stay in Afghanistan until every person that needs to be evacuated has left the country.

“We must evacuate and give sanctuary to those to whom we have responsibility - those Afghans who helped us and stood by us and have a right to demand we stand by them,” Mr Blair said.

It came as the US warned its citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to concerns about the possibility of attacks led by the Afghan branch of the group Islamic State (IS).