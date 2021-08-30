✕ Close Smoke rises after rocket hits home near Kabul airport

Several rockets were heard flying over the Kabul international airport on Monday morning, according to US officials quoted by Reuters news agency, an attack which was intercepted by a missile defence system.

The unnamed US official said as many as five rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system. There was no information on any casualty on the US side yet.

The attack comes amid airstrikes carried out by the US targeting Isis-K members after the blast on 26 August, one of which hit a residential area in Kabul, killing a child on Sunday. It also occurs just a day before the US troops fully withdraw from Afghanistan on the 31 August deadline.

The US also says it has carried out an airstrike against an Isis-K suicide bomber in a vehicle that planned to target the airport. Details on both the rocket attack and the US bombing raid remain sparse.

Meanwhile, two decades of engagement in Afghanistan by British troops came to an end on Saturday night as the last military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest evacuation mission since the Second World War.