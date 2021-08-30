Afghanistan news live - Rockets fired at Kabul airport after US airstrike hits residential area
Smoke rises after rocket hits home near Kabul airport
Several rockets were heard flying over the Kabul international airport on Monday morning, according to US officials quoted by Reuters news agency, an attack which was intercepted by a missile defence system.
The unnamed US official said as many as five rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system. There was no information on any casualty on the US side yet.
The attack comes amid airstrikes carried out by the US targeting Isis-K members after the blast on 26 August, one of which hit a residential area in Kabul, killing a child on Sunday. It also occurs just a day before the US troops fully withdraw from Afghanistan on the 31 August deadline.
The US also says it has carried out an airstrike against an Isis-K suicide bomber in a vehicle that planned to target the airport. Details on both the rocket attack and the US bombing raid remain sparse.
Meanwhile, two decades of engagement in Afghanistan by British troops came to an end on Saturday night as the last military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest evacuation mission since the Second World War.
The US, the UK and 100 countries have received “assurance” from the Taliban that it will allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel papers to leave the country “in a safe and orderly manner,” even after the US troop withdrawal ends Tuesday, a joint statement released late on Sunday said.
“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” the statement said, which included countries like Germany, France among many others.
“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan,” added the statement, which was also signed by the European Union and NATO.
The group said it would continue issuing travel documents to “designated Afghans,” adding that “we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries.”
China and Russia were not among the signatories to the document.
Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defense system, says US official
Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul’s international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official told Reuters news agency citing initial information.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system.
The official said initial reports did not indicate any US casualties, but that information could change.
Earlier on Sunday, American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Afghanistan crisis. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.
