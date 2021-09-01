Afghanistan news – live: MPs to quiz Raab over ‘biggest failings in a generation’ as UK in talks with Taliban
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
Dominic Raab today faces his toughest interrogation yet about alleged government mistakes during Afghanistan’s fall into Taliban control, as the foreign secretary prepares to endure a 90-minute grilling from the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.
Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said on Tuesday that Mr Raab was responsible for “the biggest foreign policy failing in a generation”, and demanded his resignation should he fail to tell MPs in the emergency session how he intended to put it right.
Meanwhile, former foreign secretary Jack Straw questioned Mr Raab’s role in allowing the development of a “distant” relationship with Washington which, he claimed, allowed the UK to be blindsided over the abrupt pullout of US troops.
It comes as No 10 announced last night that Boris Johnson’s special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, was in Qatar to meet with senior Taliban representatives over the safe passage of British nationals out of Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of western troops from the country.
Tory MP claims Taliban’s ‘ideology is the same’ as always
The Taliban have not changed, according to Tory MP Nusrat Ghani, who has been campaigning for the government to get British nationals left behind in Afghanistan back home.
Ms Ghani, the MP for Wealden, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier: “Their ideology is the same. They’re engaged in a never-ending war against unbelievers and apostates, and their one desire, and their one desire only, is to establish a caliphate that has no room for women and girls.”
She said she was on the phone on Tuesday to a female parliamentarian who has been vocal in pushing back the Taliban’s ideology and fighting against extremism and corruption.
“She’s been told that she will be killed if the Taliban get hold of her,” Ms Ghani said, adding that the woman - a university teacher when the Taliban were last in power - is in her third safe place and desperately running out of food and money.
“She survived and went back to Afghanistan and helped rebuild the country, and she’s been abandoned, and if women like her are all killed there won’t be any women left in Afghanistan to take up the positions that the Taliban is promising them,” Ms Ghani told the BBC.
Afghan resettlement depends on local integration, says Home Office minister
Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins acknowledged resettling thousands of Afghan refugees in the UK could add extra pressure on the already strained housing stock.
“I want to be straight with people - this is a very, very difficult challenge and we’re very, very aware of the pressures on the housing market and housing lists already,” she told Sky News this morning. “That’s why we’ve announced this top-up fund to help councils find larger properties for Afghan families.”
However, the Home Office minister said she was confident the newly-announced Operation Warm Welcome could be achieved if local councils and communities were open to allowing refugees the chance to “integrate into our societies”.
She continued: “This policy will succeed if we welcome and integrate people into our societies and we get them settled into accommodation, help their children get into schools, get them registered at GPs and so on, and then they can begin to pay back into our society.”
UK in talks with Taliban over Britons left behind – No 10
The UK government is in talks with the Taliban over the safe passage of British nationals out of Afghanistan, Downing Street has said, reports Conrad Duncan.
“The prime minister’s special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, has travelled to Doha and is meeting with senior Taliban representatives to underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked with us over the past 20 years,” a spokesperson for the PM said.
It came after the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said that the number of British nationals left behind in Afghanistan was in the “low hundreds” – although he was unable to give a “definitive” figure.
UK in talks with Taliban over British nationals in Afghanistan, No 10 says
Meeting comes as Dominic Raab says number of British nationals in Afghanistan is in ‘low hundreds’
Dominic Raab prepares for grilling by MPs
At around 2pm (BST) on Wednesday, Dominic Raab will face tough questions at an emergency meeting of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee over his failings in the Afghanistan crisis.
Ahead of the beleaguered Mr Raab’s appearance, former foreign secretary Jack Straw told The Independent that the failure of Joe Biden’s administration to warn the UK of its planned withdrawal of military forces would never have happened under the Blair and Brown governments in which he served. He blamed Mr Raab for failing to uphold Britain’s “special relationship” with the States.
It comes after Mr Raab on Tuesday flatly denied that the UK pressured US troops to keep open a gate open at Kabul airport where a suicide bombing claimed by Isis-K killed more than 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US troops.
Get all the details from our political editor Andrew Woodcock here:
Raab rapped over ‘distant’ relationship with US as he prepares for grilling by MPs
Defence secretary Ben Wallace hails ‘Dunkirk by WhatsApp’ effort to help left-behind Afghans
Retired US general says America’s return to Afghanistan is ‘inevitable’
A retired three-star US general has warned the US will “inevitably” return to Afghanistan.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former senior military leader who was not identified and who briefed multiple presidents in his role, said the Taliban will create a new threat to America that will “eventually require us to invade again.”
“I think it’s inevitable that we’ll be back in Afghanistan before long,” he said. “You’ll have a narco state run by Islamic terrorists. This is not a good development to peace and stability in the world,” he added.
The former senior military leader also questioned “how in the world can we stand back, with a nuclear-capable Pakistan, and Iran working towards a nuclear weapon, and Afghanistan in the middle wedged between the two? The borders are quite blurred there as well as far as populations moving.”
He added: “This is unbelievable to me that the US and NATO are going to have no on-the-ground bases in that region. That region is bordered on the West by Iran, bordered on the East by Pakistan, bordered on the North by China and Russia, and we will have nothing on the ground. No eyes, no ears, no logistics and intelligence bases.”
Pakistani UN mission calls for constructive engagement of international community in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s permanent mission to the United Nations on Tuesday called for “continued constructive engagement” of the international community in Afghanistan.
“Pakistan is working closely with the regional countries as well as members of the international community for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. We have been calling on the international community to stay engaged with all relevant parties and to respond to the current situation in a careful and a calibrated manner, taking into account the prevailing ground realities in Afghanistan,” said a spokesperson.
The statement added: “We believe that continued constructive engagement of the international community is vital toward ensuring the success of ongoing efforts for achieving an inclusive political set-up; seeking continued cooperation in the process of evacuation; as well as addressing the human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”
Pakistan has evacuated over 10,000 nationals and staff of foreign embassies, United Nations and other international organisations, as well as media personnel.
Afghan athlete Hossain Rasouli makes Paralympics debut after evacuation
Afghanistan athlete Hossain Rasouli made his Paralympics debut after being evacuated from Kabul in a “major global operation” last week.
He was one of the two Afghan athletes who were flown out of Kabul as the Taliban seized control of the country.
Rasouli’s opponents at the Tokyo Paralympics “couldn’t help but feel joy” on seeing him compete as the 26-year-old finished last in the T47 long jump final.
He had reached Tokyo on Sunday but was late to participate in his favoured 100m event.
Mr Rasouli had to have his left hand amputated after a mine explosion.
His fellow Afghan colleague Zakia Khudadadi, 23, will compete on Thursday in the women’s K44 taekwondo -49kg weight category.
Taliban were allegedly ‘instrumental’ in protecting American lives
The Taliban were allegedly “instrumental” in trying to save Americans from a possible terrorist attack at the airport.
Less than 24 hours before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban stopped a bus that was headed to the Kabul airport saying it might be rigged with bombs, an unidentified US citizen who was on the bus, told NBC, who first reported the news.
The US citizen was on the bus with his six daughters, when Taliban fighters stopped it at the Panjsher Pumping Station just outside the airport.
The militants asked everyone to get off the bus.
The US citizen and his family hid in a nearby drainage ditch until the Taliban gave them the all-clear.
A senior congressional aide familiar with the account was quoted as saying: “The Taliban were absolutely instrumental. Without pulling that bus over, there could have been an attack at the airport that could have killed people, including Americans.”
An Afghan interpreter who rescued Joe Biden in 2008 left behind
An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue then-senator Joe Biden and two others in 2008 has been left behind in Afghanistan as the last US troops left the country.
He was identified by just his first name Mohammed and was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as saying: “Hello Mr President: Save me and my family. Don’t forget me here.”
Mr Mohammed and his wife and four children are currently in hiding from the Taliban.
WSJ reported that his attempts to get out of Afghanistan were caught up in bureaucracy over years.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, responding to the report, thanked the Afghan interpreter and said: “We will get you out. We will honour your service.”
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Afghanistan crisis. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates with foreign secretary Dominic Raab set to face tough questions from fellow MPs during an emergency meeting of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies