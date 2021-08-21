Afghanistan news – live: Taliban questioning foreigners trying to leave country, as founder arrives in Kabul
The Taliban has been questioning some foreigners before allowing them to leave Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, insisted that the Taliban had not been kidnapping foreigners but said: “We are questioning some of them before they exit the country”.
“Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint,” he added.
The group has denied responsibility for the chaos at the Kabul airport, where around 12 people have been killed since Sunday in attempts to flee the country.
Meanwhile, one of the Taliban’s co-founders has arrived in Kabul for talks on setting up a new Afghan government, an official has said.
A senior Taliban official told AFP News Agency that Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar had arrived in the capital “to meet with jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up”.
Voices: We owe Afghans a debt of honour – we need to be more ambitious in the help we offer
We owe Afghans a debt of honour, writes Sir David Lidington. While the former cabinet minister says that he welcomes the government’s measures to assist Afghan refugees, he says that ministers must go further “for the sake of those at risk, and for Britain’s reputation”.
He writes that while the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy has brought more than 2,000 people to the UK this year, the policy is limited in scope and excludes many who worked for Western countries and now live in fear under the Taliban.
Those who were not employed directly by UK authorities, but were employed by contractors appointed by UK authorities, are ineligible for the scheme. Guards who worked at the embassy in Kabul, and people working to promote women’s rights have been denied help because they worked for a contractor, even though that contractor was hired and paid for by the British government.
Sir David added that the government’s humanitarian settlement scheme, which will accept a maximum of 20,000 Afghans over five years, should also be more ambitious, and calls for it to be expanded.
We owe many Afghans a debt of honour – we now need to pay that back | David Lidington
Refugees Welcome: For the sake of those at risk and for Britain’s reputation, we need to get this right
Two school children from Nottingham expected to return from Afghanistan in ‘next couple of days’
Two school children from Nottingham are expected to return from Afghanistan in the “next couple of days” their head teacher has said.
Nargas Ziahe flew to Afghanistan more than six weeks ago following the death of an uncle, but became trapped in the country with her five-year-old brother Omar and nine-year-old sister Asma, as the Taliban swept to power across the country, reported the Nottingham Post.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Omar and Asma’s head teacher at Mellers Primary School, Amanda Dawson, said: “They are still at the airport waiting for their repatriation flights, firstly to Dubai – I think here is a military flight to Dubai and then a connecting commercial flight back to the UK”.
“But they are safe,” she said, “they are in the airport and, unless the airport falls of course, they are safe and we are expecting them to be home in the next couple of days.”
“We’re absolutely frantic about their situation.”
Former Royal Marine says he cannot reach Kabul airport without putting his life at risk
A charity director and former Royal Marine has said that he cannot reach the Kabul airport without putting his life at risk.
Paul Farthing told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he had been told that he had a spot on a repatriation flight back to the UK, but the 25 staff from his animal welfare charity and their families did not.
He said: “The humanitarian crisis here now is getting out of control and I don’t see anybody, any politicians, at all doing anything about it”.
“We can’t leave the country because we can’t get into the airport without putting our lives at risk.
“You’ve all seen the scenes – it is not different today to any other time, it is just getting worse.
“This is ridiculous. I’m past angry, I’m past everything – I’m just completely numb at the incompetence of this operation.”
Mr Farthing added that the International Monetary Fund was preventing money from coming into Afghanistan, turning the situation into a “disaster upon a disaster”.
Taliban will not make announcements on new government until September, Afghan officials say
The Taliban is not expected to make any announcements on the new Afghan government until after the 31 August deadline for US troop withdrawal has passed, Afghan officials have said.
Taliban leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is currently in Kabul for talks on setting up a new “inclusive” government.
His presence is significant as he was a major part of the negotiations on the 2020 peace deal with the US, and he has previously held talks with Afghan leaders like ex-president Hamid Karzai.
Earlier today, a senior Taliban official said Mr Baradar will meet with “jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up”.
Only ‘slight increase’ in movement across land borders, not mass migration, observers say
While hundreds of thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan via the Kabul airport, observers have said that there are no indications yet of mass movement across land borders.
Turkish authorities say they have intercepted 35,000 Afghans entering the country illegally so far this year, compared with over 50,000 last year, and more than 200,000 in 2019.
The head of the Ankara-based Research Centre on Asylum and Migration said that there has been a small increase in arrivals across the border from Iran recently – which the Turkish government is currently reinforcing with a wall – but said that “there is no mass migration”.
Farha Bhoyroo, who works for the UN refugee agency in Iran gave a similar assessment of the Iranian border with Afghanistan. “So far the numbers are quite stable,” she said. “We have seen a slight increase in Afghan refugees coming into Iran, but we don’t qualify it as an influx.”
The UNHCR also estimates that 90 per cent of the 2.6 million Afghan refugees living outside of their homeland live in Iran and Pakistan.
AP
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis
Many European countries fear an influx of migrants following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The message from European interior ministers to those fleeing the militant group is: go to neighbouring countries – don’t come to Europe.
This week, Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer said: “It must be our goal to keep the majority of people in the region”. The country has also suggested setting up “deportation centres” in Central Asian countries that neighbour Afghanistan so that EU countries can deport Afghans who have been denied asylum, even if they can’t legally be returned to Afghanistan.
French president Emmanuel Macron has said: “Europe alone cannot shoulder the consequences” of the Afghan situation and “must anticipate and protect ourselves against irregular migratory flows”.
Germany’s Armin Laschet, the candidate expected to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor next month, has warned that there must be “no repeat” of the migration crisis of 2015 which was fuelled by an exodus of Syrians fleeing the civil war.
Notis Mitarachi, Greece’s migration minister, has said that Greece won’t accept being the “gateway for irregular flows into the EU”. He added that the country considers Turkey – a country that already hosts 3.6 million Syrians and hundreds of thousands of Afghans – to be a safe place for refugees.
As mentioned earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is opposed to this line of thinking, saying on Thursday: “Turkey has no duty, responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s refugee warehouse.”
AP
‘We will get you home’: Biden vows to evacuate every American from Afghanistan
US president Joe Biden has reassured Americans in Afghanistan that they will be returned home.
Speaking at the White House on Friday, Mr Biden said: We will get you home”.
“As Commander in Chief, I can assure you I will mobilise ever recourse necessary.”
The president also vowed to “do everything he can to provide safe evacuation for Afghan allies, partners and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States”.
Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan
Tens of thousands of people, including an estimated 15,000 Americans, are anxiously waiting to see whether president Joe Biden will fulfill his pledge to evacuate all Americans and Afghans who aided in America’s longest war effort.
Only ten days remain ahead of Mr Biden’s 31 August deadline to withdraw most remaining troops, and no extension has been announced.
On Friday, there was a backlog of flights at Kabul’s airport, which caused flights to stop for several hours partially due to the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar rapidly filling up with evacuees.
On Saturday, to ease pressure and facilitate evacuations, Bahrain announced that they would allow airlift flights to use its transit facilities for the evacuation mission. The United Arab Emirates also said that they would temporarily host up to 5,000 Afghans.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that so far, 13 countries have agreed to host Afghans at least temporarily, and 12 have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees.
However, tens of thousands of Afghan translators and their families are desperately seeking evacuation from the country as videos depict chaos and violence outside the Kabul airport. An estimated 15,000 US citizens also remain in Afghanistan.
On Friday, 5,700 people were flown out of Kabul, including 250 Americans. This marks an increase from Wednesday and Thursday when around 2,000 people were airlifted out each day.
PA
