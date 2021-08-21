✕ Close Biden says 13,000 evacuated from Afghanistan

The Taliban has been questioning some foreigners before allowing them to leave Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, insisted that the Taliban had not been kidnapping foreigners but said: “We are questioning some of them before they exit the country”.

“Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint,” he added.

The group has denied responsibility for the chaos at the Kabul airport, where around 12 people have been killed since Sunday in attempts to flee the country.

Meanwhile, one of the Taliban’s co-founders has arrived in Kabul for talks on setting up a new Afghan government, an official has said.

A senior Taliban official told AFP News Agency that Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar had arrived in the capital “to meet with jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up”.