Afghanistan news – live: 82,000 fleeing Taliban now evacuated, as European nations begin to wind up airlifts
The United States and its allies have evacuated more than 82,000 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul, officials say.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that 82,300 people have been flown from the nation on military and coalition flights since 14 August.
British prime minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, says that the UK has evacuated 10,000 people from Kabul in the last 13 days.
It is likely these evacuations will end by Tuesday - the deadline for US troops to leave Afghanistan - despite resistance from elsewhere in the G7.
Other Western nations are also set to begin winding down evacuations. The French government has said it will end evacuation in the coming hours or days, while Hungary’s foreign minister announced its evacuations could finish “as soon as today”.
German chancellor Angela Merkel has similarly said that evacuations must end within “a few days”, while the Polish government has already ended its airlifts.
Afghan pop star describes harrowing escape from Kabul
“I got lucky to get out of Afghanistan. But what about the rest of the people that are there?” Afghan pop singerAryana Sayeed says.
France: evacuations will continue ‘as long as possible’
A spokesperson for the French government has said that evacuations from Kabul will continue “as long as possible”, but stressed that they must end before US troops are pulled from Afghanistan on 31 August.
“We will likely need to anticipate a few hours, maybe a few days ahead,” spokesperson Gabriel Attal said.
“We will continue as long as possible,” he continued. “Due to extreme tension on the ground ... and the scheduled departure of American forces, these evacuations are a true race against time.”
The governments of Germany and Hungary have also said that they plan to end evacuations soon, while Poland has already begun to stop airlifts.
Lib Dem MP accuses government of leaving calls from Afghanistan unanswered
The Liberal Democrats have accused the government of leaving calls and emails from people trying to flee Afghanistan unanswered.
Sarah Olney, Lib Dem MP for Richmond Park, said that she had been approached by constituents whose families are trapped in the country and cannot reach the government for help.
“My team and I are working incredibly hard to try and get these people help, yet the government’s inboxes are nothing but black holes, and there are numerous reports of desperate calls going straight to voicemail,” she said.
“Without swift and co-ordinated action being taken by Government, we risk condemning thousands of vulnerable people - including many who helped our service personnel - to potential death at the hands of the Taliban.”
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has previously said that the Foreign Office’s emergency response centre is processing calls “as fast as we physically can”.
US: More than 82,000 evacuated from Kabul
More than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, US officials say.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that a total of 87,900 people have been airlifted from the country on US military and coalition planes since the end of July.
France to end evacuations in ‘coming hours or days’
France will end evacuations from Afghanistan in the coming hours or days, a spokesperson for the government has said.
The spokesperson was unable to provide a precise date for the end of the operation.
First Afghan refugees land in Uganda
A total of 51 Afghan refugees arrived in Uganda on Wednesday, the first group to be evacuated there from Kabul.
Last week, the African country accepted a US request to temporarily house 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban, until they are permanently resettled elsewhere.
Uganda is currently home to around 1.4 million refugees, the majority of whom come from neighbouring South Sudan, which has been beleaguered by ethnic violence and civil war since it became an independent country in 2011.
US evacuates 19,000 from Kabul in 24 hours
The US evacuated roughly 19,000 people from Afghanistan in 24 hours, the White House has said.
This brings the total number of people airlifted out of the country since 14 August to 82,300.
Joe Biden has said that evacuations must end by Tuesday, after refusing to delay the withdrawal of US troops.
Raab’s excuses ‘bizzarre’, say Liberal Democrats
Earlier today, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was not advised to fly home from holiday when the Taliban were approaching Kabul.
In response, the Liberal Democrats hit out at what they describe as a “bizarre” claim.
Layla Moran, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, said: “Dominic Raab must come clean. He must publish the exact advice he received which gave him permission to head to the beach whilst the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
“Based on Dominic Raab’s bizarre media interviews this morning, we can only presume this advice flew in the face of the situation that was playing out on the ground in Afghanistan – and on TV screens around the world.”
The foreign secretary has insisted he was working in his hotel room rather than relaxing at the beach.
Banks reopen in Kabul
Banks have reopened their doors in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban captured the city on 15 August.
Photos from the capital show long lines of people queueing up outside different branches.
Former Navy Seal’s take on Afghanistan exit goes viral
A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video pretending to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the Afghanistan crisis while taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process.In the clip, Jocko Willink offers his solution for how to extract stranded Americans, he said: "As you know, we were set to leave Afghanistan this month and as we began the final drawdown, I made some critical errors.”Willnik detailed the steps he would take to resolve the conflict and rescue the American citizens and allies.
