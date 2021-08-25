✕ Close Video captures Afghanistan evacuees cheering on flight to India

The United States and its allies have evacuated more than 82,000 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul, officials say.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that 82,300 people have been flown from the nation on military and coalition flights since 14 August.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, says that the UK has evacuated 10,000 people from Kabul in the last 13 days.

It is likely these evacuations will end by Tuesday - the deadline for US troops to leave Afghanistan - despite resistance from elsewhere in the G7.

Other Western nations are also set to begin winding down evacuations. The French government has said it will end evacuation in the coming hours or days, while Hungary’s foreign minister announced its evacuations could finish “as soon as today”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has similarly said that evacuations must end within “a few days”, while the Polish government has already ended its airlifts.