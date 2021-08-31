✕ Close General Kenneth McKenzie announces completion of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Taliban has celebrated the end of two decades of American military involvement in Afghanistan, after the final US soldier withdrew from the country on Monday night.

The hardline Islamist group marked Afghanistan’s “complete independence” by taking over the capital’s airport and by firing celebratory gunshots into the air across the city.

The Pentagon confirmed that Major General Christopher Donahue was the final US soldier to leave Afghanistan, with a photo showing him boarding a plane on Monday evening, seconds before Joe Biden’s withdrawal deadline of 31 August.

Meanwhile, Dominic Raab has hit out at the Pentagon’s suggestion that last Thursday’s Islamic State terrorist attack was made possible by the UK’s evacuation plans.

Leaked documents claim US soldiers kept Abbey Gate open longer than they wanted to allow British troops to speed up their work. Speaking to Sky News, the British foreign secretary said this version of events was “just not true”.