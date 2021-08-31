Afghanistan news - live: Taliban celebrates US exit as Raab denies Pentagon leak blaming UK over bomb
The Taliban has celebrated the end of two decades of American military involvement in Afghanistan, after the final US soldier withdrew from the country on Monday night.
The hardline Islamist group marked Afghanistan’s “complete independence” by taking over the capital’s airport and by firing celebratory gunshots into the air across the city.
The Pentagon confirmed that Major General Christopher Donahue was the final US soldier to leave Afghanistan, with a photo showing him boarding a plane on Monday evening, seconds before Joe Biden’s withdrawal deadline of 31 August.
Meanwhile, Dominic Raab has hit out at the Pentagon’s suggestion that last Thursday’s Islamic State terrorist attack was made possible by the UK’s evacuation plans.
Leaked documents claim US soldiers kept Abbey Gate open longer than they wanted to allow British troops to speed up their work. Speaking to Sky News, the British foreign secretary said this version of events was “just not true”.
The Taliban took control of Kabul airport as soon as US troops left yesterday.
Raab denies showing ‘no interest’ in taking calls from Pakistani and Afghan ministers
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has hit out at claims that he showed “no interest” in speaking to Afghan and Pakistan ministers in the months before the evacuation from Kabul.
The allegations were made by an unnamed Pakistani official and were published in the Sunday Times.
The government worker told the paper that Mr Raab considered Afghanistan “yesterday’s war”.
In response, the foreign secretary told Sky News: “Anyone that is toddling off to the Sunday Times or any other newspaper at a time of crisis, including the evacuation which has been two weeks running, giving buck-passing briefings either at me or the FCDO is, frankly, not credible and it is deeply irresponsible.”
He added that he had spoken to Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “more intensively given the evacuation”. However, he was unable to name times before August in which he had conversations with his counterparts in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Taliban fighters enter hangar of abandoned US helicopters
The Taliban entered a hangar of abandoned US helicopters at Kabul airport after western troops withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday night.
Before they departed, the American military “disabled” scores of aircraft.
Republican congressman Jim Banks, who served in Afghanistan, said the Taliban now has access to $85 billion worth US weapon, 75,000 vehicles, 200 planes and helicopters, as well as 600,000 small arms and light weapons.
“They have more Black Hawk helicopters than 85 per cent of the countries in the world,” Mr Banks warned.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Video shows Taliban fighters entering abandoned choppers after last US flight leaves
Celebratory gunfire echoed across Kabul after the Taliban took complete control of the airport
Can the Taliban keep control?
Thousands of Afghans face ‘ruin’, says former defence staff chief
Thousands of Afghans now face “ruin” rather than “hope”, a former chief of the British defence staff has said.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Lord David Richards said: “A lot of lives have been lost, not just British service lives, also many Afghans, and hundreds of thousands of Afghan lives are now facing ruin when they had some hope.
“I’m afraid our political leadership, and in particular president Biden over the last six months, have let those people down, us and the Afghans.”
He added that the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was far from successful, saying that those who denied this “should start writing novels”.
Taliban to form government ‘within days’, says Pakistan’s foreign minister
The Taliban will form a government within days, Pakistan’s foreign minister has said.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Tuesday: “We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan.”
This comes after two weeks of uncertainty, following the fall of Kabul on 15 August.
Biden to blame for terror attack, says Duncan Smith
Joe Biden is responsible for the decisions which led to the suicide bombing at Kabul airport, a former Tory leader has said.
Iain Duncan Smith told LBC: “President Biden was responsible for those decisions which, I believe, were critical in the course of the events that we’ve seen unfolding.
“I do think now to attempt to try and brief against the UK on the suicide bombing is reprehensible really, because, you know, if the American government or the American military were very serious about shutting the gates, they would have shut the gates.
“I think this idea that it was down to the idea that the British were begging them to keep them open, I think is a little bit mean-spirited on them and probably wrong.”
Raab denies UK evacuation plan increased risk of Kabul airport attack
The UK’s evacuation plan at Kabul airport did not increase the likelihood of last Thursday’s terrorist attack, Dominic Raab has said.
Hundreds of Afghans, 13 US soldiers and several Britons died in the Isis suicide bombing by Abbey Gate.
A Politico report on Monday suggested the American troops kept it open for longer than they wanted to help Britain with its evacuations.
“We got our civilian stuff out of the processing centre by Abbey Gate, but it’s just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open,” Mr Raab said.
American withdrawal from Kabul one of worst ‘foreign security blunders’ in decades, says former vice chief of staff
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is one of country’s “most serious foreign security blunders” in the past 40 years, a former vice chief of staff has said.
General Jack Keane told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that it was “unforgivable” that the US allowed a “terrorist organisation” to take power, putting hundreds of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans at risk.
“I understand nobody expected the regime in Afghanistan to collapse this quickly but why wouldn’t we change the date we get out? I can’t identify with what we have just done. I’m ashamed of it. It’s a fundamental betrayal,” he added.
Hundreds of Britons remain in Afghanistan
Roughly several hundred British nationals remain in Afghanistan, the foreign secretary has confirmed.
"I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level...low hundreds given that we taken in total 5,000 out," Dominic Raab said.
The US has admitted that several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded there.
