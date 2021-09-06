Afghanistan live: Taliban says Panjshir valley completely captured but resistance forces deny claim
The Taliban has claimed that they have completely controlled the Afghan province of Panjshir but the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) disputed the claim as “false”.
“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” a Taliban spokesman said.
On Monday, NRF said in a tweet that the NRF’s spokesman, Fahim Dashti, had been killed in the fierce Taliban offensive in the Panjshir valley where the militia group was waging an intense battle. Its commander, General Abdul Wudod Zara, was also killed in the battle, sparking the group to call for an “immediate cessation of hostilities.”
The Taliban is yet to respond to the appeal of ceasefire and confirm the death of Dashti.
Meanwhile, the UN chief will convene a meeting in Geneva to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on 13 September. A UN spokesman said they will appeal “for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need.”
PM to face grilling over Afghanistan crisis upon return to Parliament
Boris Johnson is expected to reiterate his pledge to use “every economic, political and diplomatic lever” to help those left behind in Afghanistan by the UK in a statement he will make to the House of Commons on Monday.
The address will mark Parliament’s return from its summer recess and is set to see the PM and foreign secretary grilled by highly-critical MPs.
Both Mr Johnson and Dominic Raab have been subject to criticism over the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and their response since the Taliban takeover.
Thousands of Afghans who worked with Britain, their families and other vulnerable citizens are feared to have been left behind when UK troops departed Kabul last month. And there have been warnings that the UK could face a heightened terror threat if extremism is allowed to flourish once again in Afghanistan.
Speaking in the week marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that prompted the US and its allies to go to war in the nation, Mr Johnson is expected to update MPs on the new resettlement programme for Afghans to come to the UK in the coming years.
No 10 said he will also announce an additional £5m to help military charities offering support on mental health issues to veterans with the aim of ensuring “no veteran’s request for help will go unanswered”.
It will be the first time the PM has faced MPs in the chamber since 18 August, when they were recalled for a day for an emergency debate in the wake of the fall of Kabul.
It comes after the armed forces general Sir Nick Carter admitted on Sunday that “everybody got it wrong” about the pace of the Taliban’s march recapture of Afghanistan, but denied there was a failure in military intelligence.
NRF spokesperson killed during Panjshir fighting - report
A spokesperson of Afghanistan’s resistance movement was killed during fighting with the Taliban in Panjshir valley, according to various reports.
Fahim Dashti, part of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), and three other leaders of the anti-Taliban group were killed on Sunday during the clashes.
A page on Facebook affiliated with the resistance movement put out a statement saying: “With deep regret, we lost two dear brothers and colleagues and fighters today. Fahim Dashti, the head of the office of Amir Saheb Ahmad Masoud, and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor, the nephew of the national hero of Afghanistan in the battle against the fascist group.”
British veterans have ‘taken their own lives in last week’ over Afghanistan chaos, says minister
Some British military veterans who took part in the Afghan war have reportedly taken their own lives over the ongoing fallout from the US’ decision to withdrawal troops from the nation, a junior defence minister has claimed.
Former veteran James Heappey, who now works for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), told Sky News that “a soldier who served on my last tour in Afghanistan [is one of those] who’ve taken their own lives in the last week or so because of, erm, the feelings over what’s happened in Afghanistan.”
He added: “That os hugely concerning and upsetting ... the veterans community is hurting.”
Mr Heappey also said he was hearing the Taliban was now in control of the whole of Afghanistan, but that the situation in Panjshir did not change the big picture.
It comes after the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) described the Taliban’s claim about taking the the final pocket of territory which has remained outside their rule as “false”.
NRF says Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir ‘false'
National Resistance force has denied Taliban’s claims of taking full control of Panjshir valley.
The NRF said in a tweet that their forces are still holding all strategic positions across the valley and the battle is going on continue.
“We assure the ppl of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails,” it said.
Earlier today, Taliban claimed that their forces have “completely captured” the Panjshir valley.
Flights with US citizens held up in Afghanistan as confusion reigns after withdrawal
A group of American citizens and were reportedly trapped in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Sunday without permission to take off from Taliban officials, as it remains unclear whether the militant group currently has the ability to facilitate international flights.
In a letter to members of Congress from the State Department obtained by CBS News, the agency confirmed that multiple charter flights were waiting to take off from Mazar-i-Sharif’s international airport but had yet to receive permission to do so from local Taliban authorities.
Taliban allegedly shoot dead pregnant Afghan police officer
An Afghan police officer, named in local media as Banu Negar, has allegedly been shot dead by a Taliban militant in Firozkoh, the capital of central Ghor province.
The Taliban has denied the involvement in the killing and said they are investigating the matter.
The militants of the Islamist group allegedly beat her and shot her in front of her family members at her home on Saturday, three sources told the BBC.
Graphic images, shown by Ms Negar’s relatives, showed blood on a wall of a house and a body with the face disfigured.
According to the family, Ms Negar, who worked at the local prison, was eight months pregnant, reports the BBC.
Three gunmen are said to have arrived at the house on Saturday and searched it before tying members of the family up.
Taliban spokesperson says group in complete control of Panjshir province in Afghanistan: report
The Taliban has taken complete control of Panjshir province in Afghanistan, according to the Islamist militant group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, Reuters reported on Monday.
The province was the last remaining stronghold against the Taliban in the country.
Panjshir valley ‘completely captured’: Taliban
Taliban has claimed that the Panjshir Valley is “completely” in control of the group after days of fierce fighting against the National Resistance Force of Afghanistan.
“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.
National Resistance Front spokesman Fahim Dashti killed
National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has said in a tweet that the militia group’s spokesman Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara were killed in the fighting.
Dashty was advicing group’s leader Ahmad Massoud at the time of his assassination, according to media reports.
Top Republican says Taliban holding Americans ‘hostage’ at Mazar-e-Sharif airport
Representative Michael McCaul of Texas has claimed that there are six airplanes at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport with American citizens and Afghan interpreters on board which the Taliban are “holding them hostage” right now.
A worker at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport has also confirmed that several planes are parked at the airport and Taliban is holding them leaving. The worker said Taliban wanted to check the passengers document.
Speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” McCaul accused the Taliban of making demands and said the planes have been at the airport for “last couple of days”.
“They’re going to demand more and more, whether it be cash or legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan,” he said.
