The Taliban has claimed that they have completely controlled the Afghan province of Panjshir but the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) disputed the claim as “false”.

“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” a Taliban spokesman said.

On Monday, NRF said in a tweet that the NRF’s spokesman, Fahim Dashti, had been killed in the fierce Taliban offensive in the Panjshir valley where the militia group was waging an intense battle. Its commander, General Abdul Wudod Zara, was also killed in the battle, sparking the group to call for an “immediate cessation of hostilities.”

The Taliban is yet to respond to the appeal of ceasefire and confirm the death of Dashti.

Meanwhile, the UN chief will convene a meeting in Geneva to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on 13 September. A UN spokesman said they will appeal “for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need.”

