Afghanistan's president vows to prevent 'achievements' of last 20 years going to waste

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned that it is unlikely British troops will be able to prevent Afghanistan from falling back to the Taliban.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, he said: “It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally. The solution can only come if the force is multinational and the nations involved bring to bear all the tools of nation building - hard power, soft power, foreign aid, and political alliances.”

It comes amid reports that arrangements were being made to airlift out Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador, from Kabul by Monday evening.

With militants closing in on the capital city, the UK government faced accusations that it was abandoning the country to its fate. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden authorised the deployment of around 5,000 additional US troops to Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown”, as insurgents continued their advancement towards the capital city.