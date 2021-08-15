Afghanistan news – live: Taliban ‘cannot be stopped by UK,’ as British ambassador to be airlifted from Kabul
Follow the latest updates as Taliban move on the capital and US sends more troops
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned that it is unlikely British troops will be able to prevent Afghanistan from falling back to the Taliban.
Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, he said: “It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally. The solution can only come if the force is multinational and the nations involved bring to bear all the tools of nation building - hard power, soft power, foreign aid, and political alliances.”
It comes amid reports that arrangements were being made to airlift out Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador, from Kabul by Monday evening.
With militants closing in on the capital city, the UK government faced accusations that it was abandoning the country to its fate. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden authorised the deployment of around 5,000 additional US troops to Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown”, as insurgents continued their advancement towards the capital city.
- What does the Taliban want in Afghanistan?
- Taliban capture Mazar-e-Sharif, government’s last northern stronghold
- Kabul within reach of Taliban as Ghani resists pressure to stand down
- Taliban closes in on Kabul amid fierce clashes near the capital
- It is government weakness, not Taliban strength, that condemns Afghanistan
Taliban ‘now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings’
Officials say the Taliban now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings, leaving Kabul airport as the only route out of the country, according to Associated Press.
Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Sunday that the insurgents had taken the Torkham border crossing. He told local broadcaster Geo TV that Pakistan halted cross-border traffic there because of it. Torkham represented the last post still under government control, he added.
Former Afghan president helps with Taliban negotiations
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has tweeted that he met Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan reconciliation committee, on Sunday to decide who should be sent to negotiate with the Taliban.
Biden authorises 5,000 troops to Afghanistan for ‘orderly drawdown’
US president Joe Biden has authorised the deployment of around 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown”.
The White House made the announcement on Saturday soon after it was announced that insurgents had captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last northern stronghold as city after city has toppled, writes Louise Boyle from New York.
Mr Biden said that he had ordered US military and intelligence forces “to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan”.
Biden authorizes 5,000 troops to Afghanistan for ‘orderly and safe drawdown’
The Taliban have captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the Afghan government’s last northern stronghold
British ambassador to be airlifted out of Kabul
Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador to Afghanistan, is to be flown home by Monday evening, according to reports first published in The Sunday Telegraph.
The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) had intended for Sir Laurie and a small team of officials to remain at the airport with other international diplomats.
But the newspaper reports that their departure was brought forward amid fears the airport could be overrun as the Taliban continue their lightning advance through the country.
With signs time is rapidly running out, a RAF Hercules was reported to have flown out of the airport on Saturday carrying diplomats and civilians.
The growing chaos - with the signs the government of President Ashraf Ghani is close to collapse - was met with anger and frustration among MPs and British military veterans who served in the country.
UK cannot prevent Taliban regime, warns Wallace
Ben Wallace has said it is “arrogant” to think the UK can unilaterally prevent Afghanistan from falling back into the grip of the Talib
Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Wallace rejected claims that the UK’s departure from Kabul represented “a failure of leadership and a betrayal of Afghanistan”.
He said that when the US announced its plan he had tried, without success, to find other allies who would take their place and without them, the UK could not “go it alone”.
“A unilateral force would very quickly be viewed as an occupying force and, no matter how powerful the country that sends it, history shows us what happens to them in Afghanistan,” he said.
“It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally. The solution can only come if the force is multinational and the nations involved bring to bear all the tools of nation building - hard power, soft power, foreign aid, and political alliances.
“And from the outset we need to be realistic that you have to manage these types of problems for decades, not fix them overnight.”
He said the position had been made more difficult by a deal which “wrongly suggested to the Taliban that they had won”.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the situation in Afghanistan. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies