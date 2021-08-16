Afghanistan news – live: Biden ‘squarely behind’ withdrawal amid warning of Taliban’s ‘targeted killings’
Scenes of panic and chaos continued to play out in Afghanistan on Monday as thousands of people rushed to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.
Joe Biden, the US president, has defended the decision to withdraw troops from the country, but warned the Islamist group that any hostility would be met with a “swift and forceful” response.
Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.
The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – led to all remaining military evacuation flights to be grounded.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan´s UN ambassador said that the Taliban has been engaged in targeted killings of military personnel and civilians.
Boris Johnson announces new resettlement scheme
Boris Johnson is set to announce a “new and bespoke resettlement scheme” for Afghans most in need.
Downing Street say that the prime minister will offer more information about the scheme in coming days.
British Armed Forces in Afghanistan are, meanwhile, being bolstered to 900 amid efforts to evacuate UK nationals and certain Afghans out of the country.
Prince Harry calls on veterans to ‘reach out to each other’
Prince Harry has called on veterans to support each other as the Taliban take over Afghanistan.
The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports veterans, and spent a decade in the army.
He released a joint statement with foundation’s chair Lord Allen of Kensington and chief executive Dominic Reid, in which he encouraged veterans to “reach out to each other and offer support”.
Biden: no amount of US force could deliver stable Afghanistan
President Biden has said that the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops proves that “what is happening now could just as easily have happened five years ago”.
He added in a tweet that “no amount of American military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan”.
Raab: protecting ‘our nationals’ is immediate priority
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that he has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his US counterpart.
Mr Raab tweeted that he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the need for “international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups”.
He stressed that his priority is to ensure the safety of “our nationals”.
Human rights crisis unfolding, British diplomat says
Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis”, British diplomat James Kariuki has said.
Mr Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told an emergency security council session that evidence of Taliban abuses including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields are a “tragedy”.
Watch his full address here:
Biden to return to Camp David retreat
President Biden is to return to Camp David after cutting his trip to the country retreat short to address the US on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
The president defended his decision to withdraw troops from the country, saying he stands “squarely behind” it – but added that the takeover had happened “more quickly” than “anticipated”.
Camp David, in Maryland, was built as a camp for federal agents but has housed visiting presidents since the 1940s.
Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected
President Joe Biden has admitted that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan happened faster than he and his administration anticipated.
The president said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops from the country, but added: “This did unfold more quickly than we anticipated.”
Just six weeks ago, Biden said that he believed a Taliban takeover to be highly unlikely.
Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover
Satellite images captured scenes of chaos at Kabul’s main airport on Monday, as thousands of desperate Afghans attempted to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.
The photos show dense crowds of people on the tarmac itself, surrounding parked civilian airplanes, whose flights have been suspended until further notice.
Joe Biden: US will use ‘devastating force, if necessary’
President Joe Biden has said that the United States will use “devastating force, if necessary” against the Taliban if they try to interfere with US evacuation.
President Joe Biden characterized the US mission in Afghanistan as accomplished on Monday, even as the Afghan government collapsed in the face of advancing Taliban militants in Kabul.
In a national address called by the White House in the hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban and videos showed a chaotic evacuation of US personnel from the city’s airport, Mr Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision, explaining that the only alternative was a return to all-out war with the Taliban.
