Liveupdated1629149795

Afghanistan news – live: Biden ‘squarely behind’ withdrawal amid warning of Taliban’s ‘targeted killings’

Follow the latest updates as the Taliban seize Kabul

Stuti Mishra@StutiNMishra,Lamiat Sabin@LamiatSabin
Monday 16 August 2021 22:36
comments

Taliban enter Kabul as US embassy in Afghanistan is evacuated

Scenes of panic and chaos continued to play out in Afghanistan on Monday as thousands of people rushed to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

Joe Biden, the US president, has defended the decision to withdraw troops from the country, but warned the Islamist group that any hostility would be met with a “swift and forceful” response.

Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – led to all remaining military evacuation flights to be grounded.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan´s UN ambassador said that the Taliban has been engaged in targeted killings of military personnel and civilians.

Recommended

1629149790

Boris Johnson announces new resettlement scheme

Boris Johnson is set to announce a “new and bespoke resettlement scheme” for Afghans most in need.

Downing Street say that the prime minister will offer more information about the scheme in coming days.

British Armed Forces in Afghanistan are, meanwhile, being bolstered to 900 amid efforts to evacuate UK nationals and certain Afghans out of the country.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 22:36
1629149050

Prince Harry calls on veterans to ‘reach out to each other’

Prince Harry has called on veterans to support each other as the Taliban take over Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports veterans, and spent a decade in the army.

He released a joint statement with foundation’s chair Lord Allen of Kensington and chief executive Dominic Reid, in which he encouraged veterans to “reach out to each other and offer support”.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 22:24
1629148472

Biden: no amount of US force could deliver stable Afghanistan

President Biden has said that the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops proves that “what is happening now could just as easily have happened five years ago”.

He added in a tweet that “no amount of American military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan”.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 22:14
1629148245

Raab: protecting ‘our nationals’ is immediate priority

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that he has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his US counterpart.

Mr Raab tweeted that he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the need for “international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups”.

He stressed that his priority is to ensure the safety of “our nationals”.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 22:10
1629147879

Human rights crisis unfolding, British diplomat says

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis”, British diplomat James Kariuki has said.

Mr Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told an emergency security council session that evidence of Taliban abuses including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields are a “tragedy”.

Watch his full address here:

Watch: Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis” with evidence of Taliban abuses in areas they have seized power, including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields, according to a top UK diplomat.Addressing an emergency session of the UN security council, James Kariuki described the unfolding scenes in the middle eastern country as a “tragedy” as he made demands on the insurgents after the capture of Kabul.The UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN said the Taliban must cease hostilities and ensure the “safe and orderly” departure of foreign nationals.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 22:04
1629147163

Biden to return to Camp David retreat

President Biden is to return to Camp David after cutting his trip to the country retreat short to address the US on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The president defended his decision to withdraw troops from the country, saying he stands “squarely behind” it – but added that the takeover had happened “more quickly” than “anticipated”.

Camp David, in Maryland, was built as a camp for federal agents but has housed visiting presidents since the 1940s.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 21:52
1629146675

Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected

President Joe Biden has admitted that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan happened faster than he and his administration anticipated.

The president said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops from the country, but added: “This did unfold more quickly than we anticipated.”

Just six weeks ago, Biden said that he believed a Taliban takeover to be highly unlikely.

Read more:

Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected

Just six weeks after saying he thought a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely, Joe Biden conceded it happened faster than expected.

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 21:44
1629146366

Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover

Satellite images captured scenes of chaos at Kabul’s main airport on Monday, as thousands of desperate Afghans attempted to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

The photos show dense crowds of people on the tarmac itself, surrounding parked civilian airplanes, whose flights have been suspended until further notice.

Continue reading:

Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover

Estimates suggest at least seven people have died in the chaos so far

16 August 2021 21:39
1629145702

Joe Biden: US will use ‘devastating force, if necessary’

President Joe Biden has said that the United States will use “devastating force, if necessary” against the Taliban if they try to interfere with US evacuation.

Follow more updates here:

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Biden characterizes Al Qaeda, Taliban as threat of ‘yesterday’

Joanna Taylor16 August 2021 21:28
1629145197

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

President Joe Biden characterized the US mission in Afghanistan as accomplished on Monday, even as the Afghan government collapsed in the face of advancing Taliban militants in Kabul.

In a national address called by the White House in the hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban and videos showed a chaotic evacuation of US personnel from the city’s airport, Mr Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision, explaining that the only alternative was a return to all-out war with the Taliban.

Here is the story:

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Biden characterizes Al Qaeda, Taliban as threat of ‘yesterday’

Tom Batchelor16 August 2021 21:19

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments