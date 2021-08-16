✕ Close Taliban enter Kabul as US embassy in Afghanistan is evacuated

Scenes of panic and chaos continued to play out in Afghanistan on Monday as thousands of people rushed to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

Joe Biden, the US president, has defended the decision to withdraw troops from the country, but warned the Islamist group that any hostility would be met with a “swift and forceful” response.

Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – led to all remaining military evacuation flights to be grounded.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan´s UN ambassador said that the Taliban has been engaged in targeted killings of military personnel and civilians.