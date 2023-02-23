For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Taliban’s sweeping rollback on women’s rights in Afghanistan is deeply hurting the crisis-stricken nation’s already fragile economy, a new report warned.

The report titled “Taliban Restrictions on Women’s Rights Deepen Afghanistan’s Crisis” was released on Thursday by the International Crisis Group (ICG) – an independent organisation that works on conflict and policy.

The group urged the international community to mitigate the crisis instead of worsening it.

The report is based on dozens of interviews with current and former Afghan officials, teachers, students, aid workers, development officials, diplomats, business leaders, and other interlocutors.

“Donors are turning away from Afghanistan, disgusted by the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s basic freedoms,” said Graeme Smith, ICG’s senior consultant on Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s severe restrictions on women’s basic freedoms have led to a decrease in support for the country from donors, something the conflict-ridden nation heavily relies on, the research noted. It accounted for 40 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2020.

Since the Taliban government announced a ban on women’s university education and work in offices, including NGOs, funding cuts have become more likely as many western politicians fear their voters will not accept the idea of their taxes helping a country ruled by the Taliban, the researchers said.

The report states the western governments seemed poised to fall significantly short of the UN’s appeal for $4.6bn (£3.8bn) in humanitarian aid, and key donor meetings about development assistance were cancelled.

The sweeping restrictions on women’s rights are also already being felt in key economic areas such as agriculture and healthcare, with women’s unemployment skyrocketing and many families losing their primary breadwinners, the report noted.

The poverty rate in Afghanistan is already high, with an estimated 47 per cent of the population living below the poverty line. It was expected to increase due to the Taliban takeover as the outlook for economic growth appeared increasingly bleak.

A Taliban prison security guard stands next to a poster ordering women to cover themselves with a Hijab (AFP/Getty)

The agricultural sector, which employed the largest number of Afghan women, has been hit hard. Women farmers are now often barred from selling their produce in local markets and are unable to access training or other resources, leading to a decrease in agricultural output, the report stated. It has worsened the country’s already high levels of food insecurity.

Researchers said women made up a significant proportion of the country’s labour force, but now their exclusion was causing a decrease in productivity and economic growth.

The situation is particularly dire in the formal sector, where women have historically held important roles in education, health care, and other critical areas.

The economic outlook for Afghanistan is already bleak, with a contraction of 30 per cent expected in 2021 and a further decline in 2022. But the report warned that if aid shipments are reduced by 75 per cent in 2023, economic growth in Afghanistan could fall to one or even zero per cent annually, leading to deepening poverty for the growing population with 500,000 new job seekers each year.

Mothers along with babies who suffer from malnutrition wait to receive help and check-up at a clinic (AP)

In addition to the impact of the Taliban’s policies, Afghanistan is also facing a growing threat from the climate crisis as extreme weather patterns, including both flooding and drought, are becoming more common, causing significant damage to the country’s agricultural sector, further deteriorating its economic outlook.

But cutting aid to send a message about women’s rights will only make the situation worse for all Afghans.

Experts said the most principled response for the international community would be to find ways to mitigate the harms inflicted on women and other vulnerable groups.

“Cutting aid to send a message about women’s rights will only make the situation worse for all Afghans,” Mr Smith added. “The most principled response to the Taliban’s misogyny would be finding ways to mitigate the harms inflicted on women and other vulnerable groups,” he said.