The Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Kandahar while reporting on the frontline of the Afghan conflict, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India said on Friday.

Ambassador Farid Mamundzay said he was “deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend” and said Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan security forces at the time.

Siddiqui won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 alongside his Reuters colleagues for his work on the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Normally based in India, he was reporting alongside a unit of the Afghan Special Forces and covering their missions in Kandahar on the ground, documenting much of it on his Twitter page.

His latest Reuters story, published three days ago, was about Afghan commandoes coming under surprise attack from the Taliban.

Siddiqui was also at the forefront of Reuters’ coverage of the devastating toll of India’s second Covid wave and was responsible for taking a series of drone photographs showing the scale of mass cremations that made headlines around the world.

In April this year, in response to a tweet praising his work and the fact that he was risking his own life to deliver it, Siddiqui responded: “Thanks for your kind words. I don’t think there is anything HEROIC about it. As journalists, this is what we signed up for. It’s our DUTY to document what is happening around us.”

Others remembered Siddiqui on Friday for his coverage of the massive protests that erupted in India in the wake of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act passed at the end of 2019.

On his Reuters profile page, just below Siddiqui’s photo are his words: “While I enjoy covering news stories – from business to politics to sports – what I enjoy most is capturing the human face of a breaking story.”

