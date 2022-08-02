For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan’s party received illegal foreign funds, according to local media reports, a decision that could pave the way for banning the party and the ousted prime minister from politics.

The ruling came on Tuesday in a long-standing case accusing Mr Khan of receiving funds for his political party from a foreign entity, which is illegal in Pakistan.

More details to follow