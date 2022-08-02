Pakistan could ban Imran Khan from politics after election body finds party received illegal funds
Receiving funds from a foreign entity is illegal for political parties in Pakistan
Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan’s party received illegal foreign funds, according to local media reports, a decision that could pave the way for banning the party and the ousted prime minister from politics.
The ruling came on Tuesday in a long-standing case accusing Mr Khan of receiving funds for his political party from a foreign entity, which is illegal in Pakistan.
More details to follow
