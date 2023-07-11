Helicopter carrying foreign nationals goes missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A helicopter with six people on board has gone missing in Nepal near Mount Everest.

The aircraft was carrying five foreign nationals and a pilot when it dropped off radar at 10.12am local time on Tuesday, officials told the Himalayan Times.

The helicopter was operated by the private company Manang Air based in Kathmandu, and was returning to the Nepalese capital with five foreign tourists from a sightseeing trip to see Everest from the air.

It was lost from radar after departing from the mountainous Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal.

The helicopter was piloted by senior captain Chet Gurung, the outlet reported, citing sources from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Initial media reports indicated that all foreign nationals on board were Mexican.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said an Altitude Air helicopter has been dispatched from Kathmandu to search for the missing aircraft.

Weather conditions earlier in the day had caused the pilot to make changes to the helicopter’s scheduled route, airport official Sagar Kadel said.

It is common in Nepal for flights to be delayed or change routes at the last minute during the monsoon season, when the Himalayan region witnesses heavy rainfall.

The incident comes months after a Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed on 15 January, killing 71 people on board in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in three decades.

The flight that departed from Kathmandu plummeted into a gorge while on approach to land at the newly opened Pokhara International Airport. It cruised at 12,500 feet and was on a normal descent before the accident.

Foreign tourists travel in large numbers to the South Asian country during the mountaineering season, either to enjoy the Himalayan ranges or to attempt the world’s highest peak. The spring trekking season ends in May, with the onset of the rainy season.

Tourist flights to the mountains near Everest are not common at this time of year as visibility gets poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.