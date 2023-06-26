For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 102 people are being tried in Pakistan’s military court over the widespread protests in the country that took place in May over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, an army spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said all planners and facilitators of the violent protests will be punished, no matter which institution or office they belong to.

More follows