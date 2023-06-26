Jump to content

Pakistan army says more than 100 people to face action over violent protests against Imran Khan’s arrest

Army says all ‘planners and facilitators’ of violent protests will be punished

Arpan Rai
Monday 26 June 2023 12:43
Comments

At least 102 people are being tried in Pakistan’s military court over the widespread protests in the country that took place in May over the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, an army spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said all planners and facilitators of the violent protests will be punished, no matter which institution or office they belong to.

More follows

