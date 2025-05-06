India-Pakistan latest: Indian forces launch missile strikes against sites in Pakistani Kashmir
India says it has struck nine sites targeting ‘terrorist infrastructure’ as Pakistan vows to retaliate
Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday as India said it had attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in nine sites and Pakistan vowed to respond to the attacks.
After the explosions, power was blacked out in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what the explosions were.
"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian government said in a statement.
"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.
A spokesman for Pakistan's military told broadcaster ARY that India had attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Pakistan would respond.
The development comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours in the aftermath of an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.
India blamed Pakistan for the violence in which 26 men were killed and vowed to respond. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings and said that it had intelligence that India was planning to attack.
Mosque struck in the city of Bahawalpur
India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said.
India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants.
The strikes came amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours over last month's militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.
India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.
The missiles early Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country's eastern Punjab province, according to three Pakistani security officials.
One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.
The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes.
'Justice is served' Indian Army said following attack
The Indian army has posted on X: “Justice is Served” and “Jai Hind!”, meaning “victory to India”.
The post is accompanied by the hashtag #PahalgamTerrorAttack, referring to the deadly militant attack last month that killed 26 people.
It comes as the Indian armed forces said it targeted nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Breaking: India carries out strikes in Pakistani Kashmir
Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday as India said it had attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in nine sites and Pakistan vowed to respond to the attacks.
After the explosions, power was blacked out in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what the explosions were.
"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Indian government said in a statement.
"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.
A spokesman for Pakistan's military told broadcaster ARY that India had attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Pakistan would respond.
The development comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours in the aftermath of an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.
India blamed Pakistan for the violence in which 26 men were killed and vowed to respond. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings and said that it had intelligence that India was planning to attack.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments