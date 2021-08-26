At least 13 people, including children, were feared to have been killed and dozens wounded in two explosions at Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to flee the country.

The blasts followed warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is complete on Tuesday.

Three US troops were said to have been hurt, including one seriously, but there were no UK military or government casualties, the Ministry of Defence said.

However, Boris Johnson is due to chair an emergency Cobr meeting, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab, defence secretary Ben Wallace and chief of defence staff General Sir Nick Carter among others.

A US official said the attack, which involved at least one suicide bomber and gunmen, was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

The Taliban condemned the attack, saying it occurred in an area controlled by US forces. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group “strongly condemned” it, and was paying close attention to security.

The militant group, who have been trying to control the mass of people at the airport gates, have pledged not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by America’s self-imposed deadline of Tuesday.

Taliban leaders said at least 13 people were dead.

An emergency hospital in Kabul counted around 60 wounded people so far, and the US military was reported to be “bracing itself for more attacks”.

US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the first explosion was at Abbey Gate, and the second at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance away.

The US embassy in Kabul warned anyone at the Abbey Gate, East Gate or North Gate to leave immediately.

Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting outside the airport, said the first blast went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport. Khan, who was about 30 yards away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

A former interpreter with UK forces who was with his wife, and two young children waiting for an evacuation flight reportedly said: “It was like doomsday, injured people everywhere”.

Another witness said the first blast was followed by gunfire.

Emergency, a volunteer group that runs war surgery hospitals and first aid posts across Afghanistan, said some people were dead on arrival. “We have activated all mass casualty protocols,” it said.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to escape from the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, tweeted: “The attack on innocent people at Kabul airport simply trying to escape the horror of Taliban rule shows exactly who the group has brought with them. The pattern is well established - from Nigeria and Mali to Syria and Iraq, whenever Islamist extremists take power, terror follows.”

Tory MP Nus Ghani said she was on the phone to somebody outside Kabul airport when the explosion happened.

The Wealden MP tweeted: “Explosion at Kabul airport. I was on the phone to an Afghan outside the airport when he heard the explosion.

“Praying that he gets away safely and we get his family safe passage out of this nightmare.”

Another Tory MP, Alicia Kearns, tweeted: “A bomb or attack with gun fire at northern gate of Baron’s hotel. Worried this will devastate evacuation - so many hurt. My heart is with all those injured and killed.”

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate, whose ranks are thought to have been boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners across the country.

British Armed Forces minister James Heappey told the BBC early on Thursday there was “very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within hours.

The Ministry of Defence said it was working urgently to establish what happened in Kabul and its effect on the evacuation effort.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan,” a statement added.

The faction of Isis that is active in Afghanistan is called “Wilayah Khorasan” by Isis (Isis-K by others), meaning “Khorasan State”. Its “wilayat” are regional factions in different parts of the world. It covers Afghanistan, Pakistan and other parts of south Asia.

They have fought the Taliban now and again, as well as Afghan forces, and have launched significant terror attacks. They have not claimed any attacks on the Taliban since 14 August but previously did every few days.