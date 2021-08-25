Britain has issued a new alert to UK nationals to stay away from Kabul airport due to an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.

Hundreds are still awaiting airlift by the RAF, but they are now being told to head for the border with Pakistan or Iran instead.

“The security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile,” the foreign office said in an update late on Wednesday.

“Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you are in the area of the airport, move away to a safe location and await further advice.”

Crowds have flocked to the airport over the last 12 days, since evacuation efforts began, in order to flee Afghanistan.

Chaotic scenes have been reported as troops attempted to remove as many eligible people as possible before an August 31 deadline by which military personnel must leave the country.

The FCDO’s updated advice said there had been allegations “of people being mistreated on their way to Kabul International Airport”.

And it warned that travelling by road was “extremely dangerous”.

It comes as it was reported that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs in a call on Wednesday that Afghans wanting to flee the country would be better off heading for the border and trying to make their way to a third country rather than travel to Kabul airport.

Nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other staff who worked for Britain still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

They have been assessed as eligible under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap) and have passed security checks but remain on the ground, the PA news agency understands.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) showed that 11,474 people had been able to leave the country since the evacuation mission Operation Pitting began on August 13.

This includes embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan relocation and assistance policy (Arap) programme, as well as some evacuees from allied countries.