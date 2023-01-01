For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An explosion was heard outside the military airport in Kabul which is feared to have caused “multiple casualties”, Afghanistan’s Taliban government has said.

“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry.

Mr Takor said investigations are underway. He, however, did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.

No details on the number of casualties or damage have been shared yet, but the blast is believed to have taken place just outside the capital’s military-run airport.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mufin Safi also confirmed the attack stating the bomb was placed under a local staffer’s desk, The Khaama Press news agency reported.

Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8am local time in the vicinity of the military side of the heavily fortified airport.

They said security forces have sealed off the entire area and all roads had been closed, according to Reuters news agency.

The attack on the first day of the new year comes after a series of bombings reported in recent weeks,

Armed militants are increasingly targeting more government establishments amid a deadly insurgency that has been continuing since the Taliban took over the country last year.

Isis in recent weeks has targeted the Russian and Pakistani embassies as well as the office of the country’s former prime minister.

Last week, a blast in Taluqan city, the capital of Takhar province, killed four people. Another blast killed a police officer in Badkshan city and injured four others.

Afghanistan has a long history of conflict and instability and the country has been plagued by numerous internal and external struggles over the years, all of which have been fuelled further following the chaotic withdrawal of the US troops and the Taliban’s subsequent takeover.

Bombings and attacks have killed thousands of citizens, including tourists and members of minority communities which are very often the targets of the militant groups like Isis.