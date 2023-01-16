Nepal plane crash – live: Experts say Yeti Air flight seemingly stalled in mid-air before plunging into gorge
Fifteen foreign nationals were among 72 on board Yeti Air plane as it crashed outside the airport in the city of Pokhara in Nepal
Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 68 of whom have been confirmed dead.
The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday. All but four bodies have been recovered.
Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.
Meanwhile, a video being widely shared online was allegedly filmed and broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the passengers in the final moments of the flight.
Earlier, a Pokhara airport spokesperson revealed the pilot asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge.
Experts who viewed video footage of the disaster said on Monday that the plane appeared to have stalled in mid-air, which can happen when a pilot tries to pull their aircraft up too steeply or slow down too much.
'Why did this senior captain allow the wing to stall?'
Two more aviation experts have agreed that the Yeti Air plane appears to have stalled in mid-air.
Neil Hansford, chairman of the California-based consultancy Strategic Aviation Solutions, told Australia's ABC News: "I think this one is going to get down to what's called a stall.
"[The pilot had] been coming in too slow. As soon as you bank to the left, then obviously you lose all the wind lift and it goes down like a stone.
"Once you get into a stall at low altitude and low speed, there's generally only one consequence."
He argued that the aircraft would have had automated stall warnings, meaning the crash was probably due to human error.
"When you're at low speed, you don't start making heavily banked turns... think [the pilot's] level of competence had been reached."
James Nixon, a retired airliner captain, said investigators must "find out why this most senior captain allowed the speed to decay on the approach and for the wing to stall".
He added: "When you stall an aircraft, it's no longer [an] aircraft. It's like a grand piano dropped out of a tall building."
Plane appeared to stall before crashing, says air safety expert
A veteran pilot and air safety expert who viewed video footage of the Yeti Air plane falling out of the sky has offered one possible explanation for the crash.
Amit Singh, founder of an Indian non-profit called the Safety Matters Foundation, told the Associated Press that the plane appeared to have stalled in mid-air.
A stall occurs when a plane tilts backwards to the point where its wings can no longer generate enough lifting force to keep the craft aloft, causing it to fall.
This is especially likely at low speeds, where the plane must be tilted back in order to maintain lift, bringing it closer to the stalling point.
The footage viewed by Mr Singh was filmed by Diwas Bohora, a bystander in Pokhara, Nepal who saw the plane suddenly tilt to one side before it crashed.
That could be due to a spin, which can easily result from a stall, especially if the plane is trying to turn or if the pilot fails to control the situation.
Nepal should break up Civil Aviation Authority amid ‘conflict of interests’, says expert
Sunday’s crash has underlined the need for Nepal’s government to break up the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), experts have warned.
The authority currently both regulates airlines and manages airports, but this “leads to a conflict o interests”, a retired pilot told Reuters.
“The government must immediately separate the regulatory body and service provider by splitting the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) which is doing both works now,” said KB Limbu, an aviation expert and a retired pilot. “This leads to a conflict of interests.”
Scores gather to light candles in Kathmandu on national day of mourning
Nepal has observed a day of national mourning, and set up a panel to investigate the disaster and suggest measures to avoid such incidents in future.
In the capital, Kathmandu, around 100 people lit candles at a gathering in memory of the crash victims and called on the government to ensure proper safety standards, witnesses said.
Two of four missing bodies discovered, official says
Two more bodies have been recovered today, taking the death toll to 70, an official at the rescue coordination centre at Kathmandu airport told Reuters.
The search was called off for the remaining two missing people as darkness descended and will resume on Tuesday, said the official.
Pokhara police said all bodies had been sent to a hospital.
Nepal releases names of plane crash passengers
Nepal’s aviation authority has released a list of the passengers on board Yeti Air flight NYT 691 when it crashed yesterday.
The ATR-72 jet was carrying 68 passengers and four crew from capital Kathmandu to Pokhara. Fifteen of the passengers were foreign nationals and the rest were Nepalese.
The authority said at least six children were among the passengers. British authorities said they were supporting the family of UK national Ruan Calum Crighton, who died on the flight.
It was not clear whether the families of other victims had been informed of their deaths.
Only 68 bodies have been recovered from the flight but authorities said there was “nil” chance the remaining four were alive.
Watch: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook.
Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.
According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip.
Breaking: British man named among passengers after deadly Nepal plane crash
A British man has been identified as a passenger on the plane involved in a deadly crash in Nepal on Sunday.
Nepalese authorities had previously described the passenger as Irish, but the man has since been named as UK national Ruan Calum Crighton.
His name was among those of passengers published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, where his nationality was listed as Irish.
It is understood he was travelling on a UK passport.
A spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an individual indicated in reports as being Irish is a UK national.
British man named among passengers after deadly Nepal plane crash
Seventy-two people were on board the Yeti Airlines flight
Calls for change as Nepal’s air death toll at 359 in 21st century
Authorities in Kathmandu said they will work to ensure an aeroplane crash like yesterday’s cannot happen again as protesters called for change on a national day of mourning for the latest victims in a country scarred by several large air disasters.
There are nine domestic airlines in Nepal, including Yeti Airlines and its unit Tara Air. Yeti and Tara plane crashes have killed at least 165 people in Nepal since 2000 out of a total of 359 dead from aviation accidents, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
Sunday’s crash underlined the need for the government to break up CAAN, which both regulates airlines and manages airports, experts said.
“The government must immediately separate the regulatory body and service provider by splitting the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) which is doing both works now,” K.B. Limbu, an aviation expert and a retired pilot, told Reuters.
“This leads to a conflict of interests.”
Photo shows Yeti Airline flying low over town before crash
A screengrab from footage shows the Yeti Airlines plane before the crash in Pokhara, Nepal yesterday.
The plane was travelling from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to the central tourist town when it crashed near where it was due to land.
An eyewitness said he saw the aircraft spinning violently in the air after it began to attempt a landing before falling nose-first towards its left and then crashing into a gorge.
