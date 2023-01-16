✕ Close Final moment of Nepal plane before it crashed killing 68 people

The search for four people still missing after a major plane crash in Nepal resumed on Monday, as a video purportedly filmed by one of the passengers appeared to show the final moments of the flight.

The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday in clear weather conditions.

As many as 68 people have been confirmed dead, officials say. Five dead bodies are yet to be recovered from the gorge where the plane came down, and 63 dead bodies were sent to a hospital.

The search and rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday night, resumed in the early hours on Monday, Pokhara police official Ajay KC said.

Meanwhile footage has been widely shared after it was broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the flight’s passengers, showing the final moments from inside the flight before the plane crashed.

The video purportedly taken by Sonu Jaiswal, an Indian national, shows passengers smiling and looking out of the windows as the plane flew over houses.

Authorities in Nepal are now searching for the plane’s black boxes – its cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder – as an investigation begins into Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.