Nepal plane crash: Search for survivors resumes as video ‘shows final moments from inside flight’
Four people remain missing and five dead bodies are yet to be recovered
The search for four people still missing after a major plane crash in Nepal resumed on Monday, as a video purportedly filmed by one of the passengers appeared to show the final moments of the flight.
The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday in clear weather conditions.
As many as 68 people have been confirmed dead, officials say. Five dead bodies are yet to be recovered from the gorge where the plane came down, and 63 dead bodies were sent to a hospital.
The search and rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday night, resumed in the early hours on Monday, Pokhara police official Ajay KC said.
Meanwhile footage has been widely shared after it was broadcast on Facebook Live by one of the flight’s passengers, showing the final moments from inside the flight before the plane crashed.
The video purportedly taken by Sonu Jaiswal, an Indian national, shows passengers smiling and looking out of the windows as the plane flew over houses.
Authorities in Nepal are now searching for the plane’s black boxes – its cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder – as an investigation begins into Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
Both black boxes found, say airport officials
Both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of the crashed aircraft in Nepal have been discovered, a Kathmandu airport official confirmed on Monday.
The breakthrough in the recovery operation after the country’s deadliest crash in three decades will yield details crucial for the investigation, including what transpired on board in the final moments before the crash.
Nepal‘s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport from near Seti Gorge at 10.50am before crashing.
Breaking: Black box of crashed plane in Nepal found, ANI reports
One of the black boxes from the crashed Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft has been discovered, a Kathmandu airport official told ANI.
It was not immediately clear whether the box found was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.
The black boxes will provide investigators with crucial data as they try to determine what caused the crash, the Himalayan country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Russian traveller and Australian surfer: Identities of passengers revealed
The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying at least 16 foreign nationals and 57 Nepali citizens on Sunday before it crashed into a gorge.
There were 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.
Among those killed on the flight was Russian travel blogger Elena Banduro, 33, who had posted online about her latest trip to Nepal.
“Go to Nepal,” she wrote in a social media message. Her social media is now full of messages of condolences.
The other three Russians who died in the crash were identified as: Viktoria Altunina, Yuri Lugin and Viktor Lagin.
Meanwhile, the family of Australian passenger Myron William Love, a surfer and avid traveller, is holding hope of his survival among the four missing people, the Daily Mail reported.
A relative of Mr Love said: “We’re not saying anything until the consulate has confirmed the body.”
Nepal declares a day of national mourning on 16 January
Video captures final moments inside Nepal plane
A video has emerged purportedly showing the final moments from inside the flight which crashed in Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.
The video, which was broadcast live on Facebook by one of the passengers on the Yeti Airlines flight, showed passengers smiling and looking out the window as the plane flew over houses.
It was reportedly captured by an Indian national named Sonu Jaiswal.
The video shows Yeti Airlines’ logo and a Nepalese insurance advertisement on the airline’s tray. The person shooting the video appears unsuspecting of any danger before the camera suddenly starts to shake.
Passengers can be heard shouting before the footage goes black with a loud thud, and flames light up the frame.
A man identifying himself as the brother of Sonu Jaiswal, Rajat Jaiswal, told the Times of India that the 29-year-old was on board the plane that crashed.
“Sonu was on Facebook live after boarding the flight for Pokhara. The live-streaming showed that Sonu and his companions were in a happy mood but all of a sudden flames appeared before the streaming stopped,” he said.
Search operation to find four missing resumes
Rescuers have restarted the search operation to find the four people who remain missing more than 24 hours after a plane crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara.
The search was halted on Sunday night as darkness in the Himalayan town impeded rescue workers’ efforts.
Pokhara police official Ajay KC said the search-and-rescue operation, which stopped because of darkness on Sunday, had resumed early this morning.
“We will take out the five bodies from the gorge and search for the remaining four that are still missing,” he told Reuters.
