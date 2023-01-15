40 bodies recovered as plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 40 bodies have been recovered after an aircraft with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning.

The Yeti Airline twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members departed from Kathmandu and met with an accident while landing, in the country's worst crash in over three decades.

The passengers included two infants and several foreign nationals, according to airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula.

Kathmandu Post quoted the spokesperson as saying that the aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

The tourist town of Pokhara is located about 200km northwest of the capital Kathmandu.

Purported videos and images shared on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

“We expect to recover more bodies,” army spokesperson Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into pieces.”

There were five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French and one Argentinian national on board, according to the airline spokesperson.

The airport has been temporarily shut and a rescue operation is underway.

Prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal urged security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue.

The prime minister has called for an emergency meeting of the council of ministers.

The plane was reportedly 15 years old. The ATR72 is a widely used turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.

Twenty-two people died in May last year after a small plane operated by Tara Air – a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines – crashed in a mountainous region after taking off from Pokhara.

Nepal has a poor aviation safety record, blamed partly on an ageing fleet of aircraft but also on its unique topography. The country is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, and experiences unpredictable cloud cover and visibility as a result.

In 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines crash at the Tribhuvan International Airport killed 51 people on board.

Two years prior to that a Tara Air Twin Otter plane flying the same route had crashed, killing all 23 aboard.

