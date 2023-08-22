Jump to content

Liveupdated1692699907

Pakistan cable car – live: Military races to rescue six children stranded over ravine

‘One child has fainted due to heat and fear,’ official says

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 22 August 2023 11:25
Rescue helicopter battles to save stricken cable car in Pakistan

Pakistan’s military is leading an effort to rescue six children and two adults stranded in a cable car hundreds of feet above a ravine in the country’s north-west.

The incident is unfolding in a mountainous area in Battagram, in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The children were using the cable car to travel to school when one of its ropes snapped, local officials say. They have been trapped in place since 7am time.

The military are trying to implement an “extremely risky” rescue operation made more challenging by strong winds, with helicopters dispatched to the area after attempts to fix the fault with the cable car failed.

“One child has fainted due to heat and fear,” rescue official Shariq Riaz Khattak told the Reuters news agency.

One security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said special services troops, trained in sling operations, are involved in this “extremely dangerous and risky operation”.

“All efforts are being made by Pakistan army to rescue the stranded people in the lift.”

1692699740

Six children trapped in cable car dangling 900ft in air over Pakistan ravine after wire snaps

A rescue is underway for eight people – including six schoolchildren – trapped in a cable car dangling 900ft (274 metres) over a ravine in Pakistan.

Six children and two teachers are trapped in the chair lift after a cable snapped, with a tricky helicopter rescue mission being hampered by high winds, rescue officials said,

The children, who have been stranded since 7am local time were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 125 miles (200km) north of Islamabad, officials said.

Six children trapped in cable car dangling 900ft over Pakistan ravine

Two teachers are also believed to be stuck in the car, with high winds making a rescue operation difficult

Shweta Sharma22 August 2023 11:22
1692699695

Pakistan army officer says ‘extremely dangerous’ rescue operation underway to save stranded people

Two Pakistani army helicopters have been dispatched since eight people, including six children, were stranded on the cable car.

The children and two adults are hanging mid-air in a cable car, nine hours since a cable of the lift service snapped.

One security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said special services troops, trained in sling operations, are involved in this “extremely dangerous and risky operation”.

“All efforts are being made by Pakistan army to rescue the stranded people in the lift.”

Shweta Sharma22 August 2023 11:21
1692699170

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog following the rescue of eight people from a stranded cable car in Pakistan.

Shweta Sharma22 August 2023 11:12

