Six Chinese nationals are among at least eight people killed by a bomb blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan.

The vehicle was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam project in Upper Kohistan when the attack took place on Wednesday morning.

“There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers... in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told the Reuters news agency.

Another senior government official told the news agency that the bus fell into a deep ravine after the blast. He said that those killed also included a paramilitary soldier and one local.

One Chinese engineer and one soldier are missing and authorities have launched a rescue operation, the official said.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported a higher death toll of 10, citing local media reports in Pakistan. It said that as many as 39 people were injured in the explosion.

Officials said that the injured were moved to a nearby hospital. Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai told Dawn that the cause of the incident has not been determined yet and the site has been cordoned off as investigation continues.

He said it’s difficult to get information because mobile networks are not functioning in the area.