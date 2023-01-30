For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 47 people have died and more than 100 wounded after a suicide bomb attack on a mosque located in Peshawar’s Police Lines area during afternoon prayers.

Witnesses say the attacker walked to the front row of the mosque before detonating a suicide vest, with the force of the blast causing the roof of the building to collapse. "We're getting that the terrorist was standing in the first row," the defense minister Khawaja Asif said.

Many of the victims were police officers, with the mosque located inside a highly fortified compound that includes a counter-terror department and the provincial police headquarters.

No group has yet officially claimed responsibility for what officials said was likely a targeted attack on the security forces – and one of the worst suicide bombings in recent years. Although the Pakistani Taliban have been blamed for similar suicide attacks in the past and Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the group, said they were behind it.

The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, described the incident as a suicide attack and called on members of his Pakistan Muslim League (N) party livinng in Peshawar to donate blood. “Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

Officials gave varying tolls for the number of worshippers inside the mosque at the time of the explosion, ranging from 260 to around 350. Peshawar city’s police chief said that at least 47 had been

A spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar, Mohammad Asim, said it was taking in the majority of the victims and that the area has been cordoned off – with only ambulances allowed to enter.

The blast took place at 1.40pm, according to local media outlets.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded.

A photograph published in local media showed people gathered around the collapsed wall of the mosque.

Another video shared on Twitter by Khurram Iqbal, a reporter with local TV channel Hum News, showed chaotic scenes outside the mosque with scores of people surrounding the area as a bulldozer entered a narrow lane.

Reacting to the reports, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences for the victims and called for improvements to the country’s intelligence gathering to prevent such attacks.

“Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in Police Lines mosque Peshawar during prayers,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief wrote on Twitter. “My prayers & condolences go to victims families.”

“It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

This is only the latest in a series of incidents of a deadly bombing in Pakistan, which has been a target of terror groups for decades. The country has witnessed a particular surge in militant attacks since November last year, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their ceasefire with government forces.

A recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stated that in 2022 alone, the South Asian nation witnessed 376 terror attacks, in which 533 people were killed.

Last year, a suicide blast inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area killed 63 people.