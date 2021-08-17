✕ Close UK military arrives in Kabul to evacuate British nationals from Taliban-gripped capital

The leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan has landed at Kandahar airport, as the Islamist group gave their first press conference this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Taliban said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund arrived earlier today with his delegation, he is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.

Meanwhile the group gave their first press conference to the media where Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group “don’t want to repeat any conflict” and added that women’s rights would be respected within Islamic law.

It comes after the group said that it will accept women in a future government in Afghanistan and announced a more general “amnesty” in the country.

But there have already been reports of recriminations taking place, with Afghanistan’s UN ambassador warning the body’s Security Council of images allegedly showing “mass executions of military personnel and [targeted] killing of civilians” in various cities.

Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul airport was “stabilising” on Tuesday morning, after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country.