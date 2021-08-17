Afghanistan news – live: Taliban leader lands in Kandahar as women’s rights to remain ‘within Islamic laws’
The leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan has landed at Kandahar airport, as the Islamist group gave their first press conference this afternoon.
A spokesman for the Taliban said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund arrived earlier today with his delegation, he is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.
Meanwhile the group gave their first press conference to the media where Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group “don’t want to repeat any conflict” and added that women’s rights would be respected within Islamic law.
It comes after the group said that it will accept women in a future government in Afghanistan and announced a more general “amnesty” in the country.
But there have already been reports of recriminations taking place, with Afghanistan’s UN ambassador warning the body’s Security Council of images allegedly showing “mass executions of military personnel and [targeted] killing of civilians” in various cities.
Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul airport was “stabilising” on Tuesday morning, after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country.
Kabul airport is still ‘very chaotic’ -French defence minister
The main challenge in evacuating French citizens and Afghan staff who worked for French authorities is the difficulty of reaching Kabul airport, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said today
Parly spoke as a first flight with 40 evacuees - French, Afghan and other nationals - landed at a Paris airport.
“The situation at Kabul airport remains very chaotic and access to the airport is extremely difficult,” Parly told reporters.
She said that France relies on the United States army to provide security for Kabul airport and that further evacuation flights would depend on getting landing slots.
How US media reacted to President Biden’s speech
President Joe Biden’s national address on Monday following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces drew mixed reactions in the media and broader Washington political sphere, with many calling for the Biden administration to own its inability to remove greater numbers of Americans out of the country before it fell.
The president told the American people that he stood “squarely” behind his decision to remove combat troops from the country by the end of August and proceed with the military withdrawal started by former President Donald Trump, and he defended that decision as the morally right thing to do with no guarantee of achieving a better outcome if troops remained for years or decades.
“I am President of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me. I’m deeply saddened by the facts we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America’s war fighting in Afghanistan,” he said.
‘95% of Americans would support Biden speech’: How US reacted to president’s Afghanistan address that Brits said was ‘devoid of empathy’
Critics in media question how far Biden’s accountability goes
Women hold up signs in protest against Taliban in Kabul
Four Afghani women held up signs asking for their rights to live in a fair and just society on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, after the Taliban have retaken control of the city.
In the above video, you can see the four women wearing black abayas and black and green hijabs peacefully hold up their signs while people look on all around them.
It is the first such protest by a group of women since the militant group retook control of Kabul on Sunday (15 August), after US President Joe Biden pulled troops from the country.
Four Afghani women held up signs asking for their rights to live in a fair and just society on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, after the Taliban have retaken control of the city.In the above video, you can see the four women wearing black abayas and black and green hijabs peacefully hold up their signs while people look on all around them.It is the first such protest by a group of women since the militant group retook control of Kabul on Sunday (15 August), after US President Joe Biden pulled troops from the country.
EU will only work with Taliban if rights are respected
The EU will only cooperate with the Afghan government following the Taliban’s return to power if it respects fundamental rights, including women, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.
“Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities, as well as respect for Afghanistan’s international obligations, commitment to the fight against corruption and preventing the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorist organisations,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.
It came after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss events in Afghanistan.
He said that, to address “the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan“, the EU would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.
Borrell called on all actors to allow safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to Afghan women, men and children in need, including to the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs).
“The EU calls on the Taliban to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances. The EU will also support Afghanistan‘s neighbours in coping with negative spill overs, which are to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants,” he added.
Reuters
Female mayor in Afghanistan says she’s waiting for Taliban to ‘come ... and kill me’
One of Afghanistan’s first female mayors has said that she is waiting for the Taliban to find her and kill her.
Zarifa Ghafari, the 27-year-old former mayor of Maidan Shar in Wardak province, told the i newspaper: “I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family”.
“I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me.
“I can’t leave my family,” she said. “And anyway, where would I go?”
Afghanistan will not longer cultivate opium, claims spokesman
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed at today’s press conference that the group wants the country to be free of opium.
Afghanistan is at the moment the largest exporter of opium in the world. But Mr Mujahid said the group wanted “international help” to get production down to zero.
No10 confirms Boris Johnson and Imran Khan have spoken about Afghanistan
A Downing Street spokesperson said:“The Prime Minister spoke to Pakistani Prime Minister Khan this afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan.
“The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region.
“The Prime Minister underlined that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan to happen on an international, not unilateral basis.
“He said that any the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity.
“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Khan agreed their governments will keep in close contact in the coming days on the evolving situation.”
German evacuation plane to Afghanistan left with just ‘7 people on board’
The first German evacuation plane to Afghanistan managed to leave with just seven people on board, Berlin’s foreign ministry confirmed.
Germany has the second largest military contingent in the country after the United States and wants to airlift thousands of dual nationals out as well as people who worked with them, such as activists and lawyers.
They managed to land a A-400M aircraft at Kabul airport but could only get a few people on board due to the “chaotic” situation.
First protest against Taliban by Afghan women takes place
Afghan women staged their first protest against the Taliban since the militant group seized Kabul on Sunday.
Four women in black abayas and black and green hijabs can be seen in a video of the protest, holding up signs, demanding that the Taliban give them proper rights.
In another clip more women are seen marching through the streets of Kabul, chanting and holding their paper signs above their heads.
