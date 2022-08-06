Third member of British family dies after ‘poisoning’ in Bangladesh
Police suspect a faulty electrical generator caused deaths
A 20-year-old woman has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected poisoning in Bangladesh,
Cardiff local, Samira Islam, died on Friday after being found unconscious in a flat with her family in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
Her father, Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old brother, Mahiqul, died on Tuesday from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
The family from Riverside, Cardiff were on a two-month holiday visiting family in the country and were renting a flat in the eastern city of Sylhet.
Ms Islam’s uncle, Shabul Mian, said the death of the three family members was “indescribably sad”.
“First it was the father and son who died, then today the daughter also died. I pray for them to be granted paradise (in the afterlife),” he said.
The 20-year-old’s funeral took place on Saturday in Bangladesh.
Her mother, Husnara Begum, 45, and a second brother, Sadiqul, 24 were in critical condition following the suspected poisoning but have since been released.
The two surviving family members told police that there was a faulty electrical generator at the property they were staying at, according to the BBC.
They said it was used in an emergency on the night of the poisoning due to a power cut.
According to superintendant Farid Uddin, when the police visited the property, the generator was pumping out smoke.
Samples have sent to the laboratory to be analysed.
On 28 July, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of the father and son.
Family members including Mr Islam’s mother, brother and sister have flown to Bangladesh, according to a family friend.
Members of the community say they are in “complete shock” over the tragedy.
Muhibur Islam, from Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education centre, described Mr Islam as “a well-loved and well respected member of the community”.
“It’s been a complete shock, it still hasn’t sunk in for everyone.
“Most of us are now praying the remaining members of the family pull through this.
“All are thoughts are on them surviving.
“This is such an awful tragedy and we’re in utter disbelief. We ask that everyone pray for the family,” he added.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies