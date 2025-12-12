Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bonnie Blue has been ordered to pay a £10 fine and will be deported from Bali on Friday following her arrest in Bali for alleged pornography offences, according to reports.

The adult content creator, 26, was detained earlier this week along with at least 17 male tourists from Australia and the UK, most of whom were released after questioning.

Police seized camera equipment, contraceptives and the so-called ‘Bang Bus’ used by Bonnie Blue - whose real name is Tia Billinger - during a raid of a studio where they were committing the alleged offences. The incident appeared to breach Indonesia’s strict morality laws - but authorities say they have not yet found evidence that the group made pornographic material.

Ms Billinger arrived at a court in Denpasar on Friday, where she was ordered to pay a fine of $20AUD (£10) after being found guilty of failing to use a goods-transport vehicle for its intended purpose of carrying goods, according to ABC. If the fine is not paid promptly, she will be forced to spend a year in jail.

open image in gallery Bonnie Blue arrives at court in Denpasar ( AFP via Getty Images )

She will be deported from the popular tourist island on Friday evening and is facing a potential 10-year ban from the Indonesian province for violating immigration laws, the broadcaster reported.

Ms Billinger is said to have told the court she dd not drive the vehicle, but rode as a passenger. She would have faced up to 15 years in jail had she been charged with pornography offences.

"We will immediately take firm action, deport them, and submit them for blacklisting,” Winarko, an immigration chief at Bali airport who did not give his full name, told AFP on Thursday.

open image in gallery Bonnie Blue smiles at her sentencing in Denpasar ( AFP via Getty Images )

Local police chief Muhammad Arif Batubara said earlier this week that authorities were “conducting a joint investigation regarding activities involving alleged criminal acts of pornography or... material that violates decency”.

Two Britons and one Australian man were among those detained after police received a tip-off from a “concerned citizen”, Mr Batubara said.

Police received complaints that she had hired a bus to travel around the island to film explicit material during “schoolies week”, when Australian teenagers celebrate finishing high school. She was allegedly joined by at least 17 male tourists aged between 19 and 40, of British and Australian nationalities.

Authorities said they seized “school Bonnie Blue” outfits, along with cameras, condoms, flash drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and two sheets of Viagra pills from the studio.

open image in gallery Bonnie Blue will reportedly be deported tonight ( AFP via Getty Images )

The head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office said earlier this week that Ms Billinger was still being investigated and they wanted to “follow up on several things that were found by police”, the Daily Mail reported.

Ms Billinger this week made her first comments to the media since she was detained, while walking into the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran, south of Kuta.

Asked whether she intended on making more explicit content in Bali, she responded according to the Mail Online: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”

The “Bang Bus” is now “over”, Ms Billinger said in a video seen by the outlet.