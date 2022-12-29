At least 10 killed in Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City casino-hotel fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least ten people have been killed and dozens of others injured after a fire at a hotel casino in Cambodia.

Authorities said that the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet started around midnight on Wednesday and continued till Thursday morning.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured, some critically, said major general Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province, to the Associated Press.

Authorities said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Videos on social media showed people appearing to be jumping out of upper floors of the hotel.

Around 400 people were believed to have been in the hotel when the fire broke out.

Footage shared by the Ruamkatanya Foundation, a volunteer Thai rescue team that assisted in the operation with Reuters, showed a crew in the fire escape stairwell of a building putting on respirator masks and fire-resistant hoods before entering a smoke-filled corridor.

At least 50 Thais, both staff and customers, were trapped inside the casino complex, reported Thai PBS.

Authorities in Cambodia requested assistance from Thailand for rescue operations.

Thailand has sent five firetrucks and 10 rescue vans.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet.

The area is known for its busy cross-border trade and tourism.

Casinos are an important part of Cambodia’s tourism industry.

It has casino complexes in Phnom Penh and along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand.

(Additional reporting by agencies)