G20 news – live: Cambodia PM tests positive for Covid days after hosting world leaders
Cambodian leader said he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed this morning
Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen tested positive for Covid-19 at the summit, days after hosting world leaders, including Joe Biden, in capital Phnom Penh.
On his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed this morning.
Meanwhile, G20 is going to issue a statement at the end of the summit condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a senior US official said.
“I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” the official was quoted as saying by AFP.
Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo said today that the world must not fall into another Cold War and that “it would be difficult for the world to move forward” unless the war ends.
Also, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 that “now is the time when Russia’s war must and can be stopped” during his virtual address to world leaders.
“We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces.”
French president urges Xi Jinping to unite against Putin's war in Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this morning and said that the two nations should unite against the war in Ukraine.
On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Mr Macron told Mr Xi that they must “unite forces to respond … to international crises like Russia’s war in Ukraine”.
In his opening remarks, the Chinese leader didn’t make remarks about Russia or Ukraine and called broadly for the two countries to “uphold the spirits of independence, autonomy, openness and cooperation”.
European Council president says Russia 'weaponised food', driving up poverty
European Council president Charles Michel urged world leaders today to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter China, it was reported.
He added that the summit this week was crucial to stopping Russia’s push “use food and energy as weapons”.
“Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the UN charter,” Mr Michel said.
“The Kremlin has decided to weaponise food, driving up hunger, poverty and instability.”
He added: “This is not a battle (of) Russia against the Western part of the world. It’s a battle for the U.N. charter. It’s a battle for international law. It’s a battle for the idea that this is not acceptable to try to change by force internationally recognised borders.”
Video released by Russia claims to show ‘healthy’ Sergei Lavrov at Bali hotel
Sergei Lavrov has dismissed reports that he was hospitalised following his arrival in Bali for the G20 summit.
Indonesian authorities said that the Russian foreign minister was taken to hospital for a heart condition.
Mr Lavrov appeared in a video apparently from his hotel room in Bali to deny the claims.
“This is a kind of game that is not new in politics,” Mr Lavrov said.
“I’m at the hotel. I’m reading up for tomorrow’s summit,” he told Russian state news agency TASS.
Indian prime minister says 'have to return to ceasefire and diplomacy' in Ukraine
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi today addressed the G20 summit in Bali and said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.
“I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.”
He continued: “Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn.”
Mr Modi said that the “onus of creating a new world order” for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. “The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.”
Biden to press G20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war
President Joe Biden is set to cajole world leaders to further isolate Russia economically and diplomatically over its war in Ukraine.
The Associated Press reported that the US president will continue a global tour pressing nations to stand up to Russia and defend Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways.
Meanwhile, Indonesian president Joko Widodo mentioned said that the world must not fall into another cold war.
Cambodian PM tests positive for Covid-19 after hosting summit in Phnom Penh
Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has tested positive for Covid-19 at the G20 summit, days after hosting world leaders, including Joe Biden, in capital Phnom Penh.
On his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician this morning.
He said he was returning to Cambodia and was cancelling his meetings at the G20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.
He wrote: “Beloved compatriots! Now I have tested positive for Covid-19.”
He added: “I am not sure when this virus came to me, but when I arrived, the Indonesians took a sample from me in the evening, and in the morning it confirmed Covid-19 positive.”
Indonesia’s president says world must not fall into another cold war
Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo said today that the world must not fall into another cold war and that “it would be difficult for the world to move forward” unless the war ends.
He told the other world leaders present at the G20 summit that “if the war did not end, it would be difficult for the world to move forward” without referring directly to the war in Ukraine at his opening speech to the summit.
Mr Widodo made these comments during his keynote address at the B20 Summit, ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali yesterday.
G20 to issue a statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine
G20 is going to issue a statement at the end of the summit condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a senior US official has said.
“I think you’re going to see most members of the G20 make clear that they condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, that they see Russia’s war in Ukraine as the root source of immense economic and humanitarian suffering in the world,” the official was quoted as saying by AFP.
The US official said: “Russia’s war of aggression … is being condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
Rishi Sunak to use G20 to 'unequivocally condemn' Ukraine-Russia war
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress.
“The Democrats are of the view that we’re going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we in fact, know what we’re about,” said Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters following a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
In opening remarks, Mr Biden recalled how he told allies that the US was “back” after four years of Donald Trump while on his first trip abroad in the spring of 2021.
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting Xi Jinping
“America is keeping its commitments, America is investing in our strength at home, America is working alongside our allies and partners to deliver real, meaningful progress around the world,” the president said
