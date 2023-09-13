‘Many’ people feared dead as fire engulfs apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire at an apartment block in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is feared to have killed many, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night at an apartment block where approximately 150 people reside, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

Witnesses reported that the fire began shortly before midnight on Tuesday on the parking floor of a 10-storey building. The area was reportedly densely packed with residents’ motorbikes at the time.

More follows