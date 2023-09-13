Jump to content

‘Many’ people feared dead as fire engulfs apartment block in Hanoi, Vietnam

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 13 September 2023 05:01
Comments
(The Independent)

A fire at an apartment block in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is feared to have killed many, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night at an apartment block where approximately 150 people reside, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

Witnesses reported that the fire began shortly before midnight on Tuesday on the parking floor of a 10-storey building. The area was reportedly densely packed with residents’ motorbikes at the time.

More follows

Comments

