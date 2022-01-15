An Indonesian woman was flogged 100 times for committing adultery after she confessed to having an extramarital affair, while her male partner received 15 lashes.

The incident took place in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province on Thursday. The punishment was given in accordance with the Islamic Sharia law system under which public punishments such as lashing are a common practice.

The flogging was seen and filmed by many who gathered on Thursday to witness the public beating. The woman’s flogging had to be briefly paused because she couldn’t bear the pain, reported news agency AFP.

Ivan Najjar Alavi, the head of the general investigation division at East Aceh prosecutors office, told AFP that the court handed down a heftier sentence for the married woman after she confessed to investigators that she had sex outside of her marriage.

While they said the man, the head of East Aceh’s fishery agency, made no such admission, Hence the judges could not convict him. According to reports, the man was also married.

“During the trial, he admitted nothing, denying all accusations. Thus, [judges] are not able to prove whether he is guilty,” Mr Alavi was quoted by the agency as saying, after the public flogging.

The judges instead found the married man guilty of “showing affection to a female partner who is not his wife” after the two were spotted by locals together at a palm oil plantation in 2018.

The man was sentenced to 30 lashes. But he appealed to the province’s Sharia court, which reduced his punishment to 15 lashes.

The Associated Press reported that another man convicted of having sex with a minor was also whipped 100 times on the same day.

The man was also slapped with a 75-month prison sentence for the crime.

Several rights groups have raised their voices against public flogging.

Amnesty International has said that flogging was a “cruel and inhumane” practice and had asked for its immediate ban as a form of punishment in the country last year.