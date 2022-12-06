Jump to content

Indonesia passes law making sex outside marriage punishable by jail

Controversial new criminal code includes articles banning adultery, insulting the president and promoting contraception

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 06 December 2022 05:19
Comments
Activists stage a protest against the new criminal code outside the parliament building in Jakarta

Activists stage a protest against the new criminal code outside the parliament building in Jakarta

(AFP via Getty Images)

Indonesia's parliament has ratified a new criminal code that makes sex outside marriage an offence punishable by up to one year in prison for residents and foreign visitors alike.

Under the amended law, several articles were revised to make sex outside marriage punishable by up to one year in prison and cohabitation by six months, although it says adultery charges must be based on police reports lodged by the offender’s spouse, parents or children.

The controversial law also includes a ban on insulting the president or the state and expressing views that counter the state’s ideology. Insults to a sitting president must be reported by the president and can lead to up to three years in jail.

The criminal code makes the promotion of contraception and religious blasphemy illegal.

The new code will now be signed into law by the president, but will not be implemented immediately as it will take a maximum of three years to transition from the old to the new code.

"That (the new Criminal Code) has a lot of implementing regulations that must be worked out, so it's impossible in one year, but remember the maximum (transition period) is three years," deputy minister of law and human rights Edward Hiraei said.

