A riot and stampede at a football match in Indonesia on Saturday has led to the deaths of 174 people and at least 180 injuries.

The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

Police responded to the riot by firing teargas on the crowd, causing panic. Fifa has banned the use of teargas in stadiums.

“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the teargas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” said East Java police chief Nico Afinta at a press conference early on Sunday.

Initially, 130 deaths were reported from the incident, but East Java’s deputy governor Emil Dardak confirmed 174 casualties to local media on Sunday, reported Reuters.

He said more than 100 of those injured are receiving treatment in eight hospitals without charge. About 11 of them are in a critical condition.

A medical officer checks riot victims at Saiful Anwar hospital (Reuters)

The rioting had spread to outside the stadium, reported the Associated Press, which said at least five police vehicles were set ablaze. Visuals showed two damaged cars inside the stadium as well.

As hundreds rushed to exit the stadium, some suffocated and others were trampled.

Indonesia president Joko Widodo has called for a probe into the incident and offered his condolences for those who lost their lives in the incident.

Damaged police vehicles lay on the pitch (EPA)

In televised comments on Sunday, the president said: “I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future.”

Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.

Images showed fans carrying others who lost consciousness.

A riot police officer fires tear gas during a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium (via REUTERS)

According to the head of one of the nearby hospitals which was treating the injured, some of the victims sustained brain injuries and the dead included a five-year-old child, reported Metro TV.

Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s chief security minister, said in an Instagram post that the stadium had been filled beyond capacity.

He added that 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people.

Football fans evacuate a girl during a clash between fans at Kanjuruhan Stadium (EPA)

East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa told reporters that financial aid would be given to the injured and the families of victims.

Indonesia’s human rights commission has said that an investigation into security at the ground will be conducted, including the use of teargas.

A group of football fans carry a man at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java (AFP via Getty Images)

After the incident, Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week, Football Association of Indonesia said.

It added that an investigation had been also been launched.