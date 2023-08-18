At least 10 dead as private jet crashes into vehicles on Malaysia highway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 10 people were killed after a small private plane crashed onto moving vehicles on a highway in Malaysia's central Selangor state.

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft was carrying six passengers and two crew when it crashed near Elmina township at 2.08pm (local time) on Thursday, while attempting to land at an airport on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

All eight people on board the aircraft along with two passing motorists died in the crash, the authorities said.

The craft lost contact with air traffic control and crashed into a motorbike and a car, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said. "There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land," he added.

Dashcam video from a number of passing vehicles showed the aircraft exploding into a fireball after hitting the edge of the highway.

According to reports, a local politician was one of the eight people killed onboard, but Malaysian authorities have refused to identify the dead pending forensic test results.