Five including a 2-year-old dead in military’s church attacks in Myanmar

Five people were killed and several injured after the military junta launched airstrikes on churches in two villages in Myanmar.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter were among the dead, it was reported.

Local media said that the military junta destroyed two churches in two villages inhabited largely by ethnic Karen on Thursday.

According to the Karen Women’s Organisation and the Free Burma Rangers, the dead from the air strikes on villages in Karen state’s Mutraw district also included the pastor of a Baptist church, a Catholic deacon and a church layman.

Another woman and her child were wounded in a second village, they said.

“Air strikes are killing civilians and destroying homes, medical centres, churches, schools, libraries, and monasteries,” the Karen women’s group said in a statement.

