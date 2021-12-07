Myanmar junta says ‘no one above the law’ after Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in detention on Monday

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 07 December 2021 09:01
Comments
<p>File: Aung San Suu Kyi appears before the International Court of Justice at The Hague in 2019</p>

File: Aung San Suu Kyi appears before the International Court of Justice at The Hague in 2019

(EPA-EFE)

Myanmar’s military junta on Tuesday said that the imprisonment of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed no one was “above the law”.

The junta's information minister Maung Maung Ohn said at a rare virtual briefing that the Nobel Laureate was sentenced according to the nation’s laws.

“There is no one above the law,” he said, adding that Myanmar’s judicial system “has no partiality”.

The military took over the country by force in February this year, ousting Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government, and has since presided over a brutal and deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in detention on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. The 76-year-old was initially sentenced to four years in prison but the military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing reduced it to two years’ detention in her current location, according to the state TV report.

Recommended

The National Unity Government, which is the country's shadow civilian administration, said after the verdict that the "brutal military junta" had shown that they "see themselves as above the law".

The NUG, a broad alliance of anti-coup groups that include members of Suu Kyi’s ousted ruling party, in a statement, said: “The global community must further target sanctions against the military, their personnel, the businesses they own, and any known affiliates and intermediaries.”

President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years, and later saw this was reduced to two years in detention.

The sentencing was condemned by governments and rights groups.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said the jailing was another “appalling attempt” by the regime to stifle opposition.

“The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest,” she said.

United States secretary of state Antony Blinken said the conviction was “unjust” and called for the release of Suu Kyi and other detained elected officials.

India, which shares a porous border with Myanmar, called for the rule of law and democratic processes to be upheld.

“We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations Commissioner for human rights, called the proceedings before a military-controlled court “politically-motivated”.

She warned: “this verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi will only deepen rejection of the coup. It will harden positions when what is needed is dialogue and a peaceful, political settlement of this crisis”.

In light of the verdict, demonstrators took to the streets in the country’s largest city Yangon, to stage a flash protest on Monday. Images showed a small group giving three-fingered salutes that signal opposition to the junta.

On Sunday, the junta rammed a military truck on a crowd of protestors, killing at least five persons and injuring several others. At least 1,300 people have been killed since the February coup and over 120 have reportedly died in custody.

Recommended

The information minister claimed at the Tuesday briefing that the protest was the result of pressure from anti-coup groups “so that young people get emotional”, however, the crowd management by authorities “is sometimes handled unintentionally”.

“Such kind of protests should be prevented according to the law,” he said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in