Had Nagaenthran Dharmalingam not caught Covid-19 earlier this month, the Malaysian man with learning disabilities would have been executed by Singapore for smuggling a small amount of heroin into the country.

The 33-year-old was convicted in 2009 and has been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 43 grams of heroin.

Dharmalingam was due to be hanged on 10 November but a court stayed the execution for reasons of “common sense and humanity” after confirming he had contracted Covid-19.