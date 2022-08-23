For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Malaysia’s top court on Tuesday upheld ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund.

This makes Mr Razak the first prime minister to be jailed and he will have to begin serving his sentence immediately.

The five-member federal court said that they found the high court order right and that the former prime minister’s appeal was “devoid of any merits”.

“We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe,” Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat said.

Interestingly, Mr Razak had earlier in his appeal said that the husband of Chief Justice Tuan Mat --- who was leading the five-member Federal Court bench -- had been critical about his leadership over the 1MDB scandal.

The former prime minister had claimed that she may not be partial and hence had appealed to remove Judge Tuan Mat in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund, saying she may not be impartial.

(Additional inputs from agencies)