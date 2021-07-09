Singapore woman found guilty of forcing maid to shower in front of her

A woman in Singapore was convicted on Thursday on six charges of abusing her domestic help, including forcing the maid to strip and shower in front of her and kicking her on her genitals.

Ms Rosdiana Abdul Rahim, 33, claimed that her domestic helper, Ms Mayang Sari was "smelly", and so she forced her to shower with the toilet door open and get dressed in front of open windows.

Ms Sari's abuse is said to have occurred in 2017 while she was working for Ms Rahim between Sept 29 and Dec 12, 2017.

Ms Rahim was acquitted of her seventh charge of pulling the domestic helper's shirt and bra. District Judge Salina Ishak was unconvinced that the prosecution had proven this beyond a reasonable doubt.

The maid's duties included caring for her employer's twin children at Ms Rahim’s mother's house during the day. But her household chores, at times, continued at irregular hours into the wee hours of the morning.

During the day, Ms Sari was prevented from taking naps and was under close surveillance of Ms Rahim's family members. The maid didn't get any time off, nor was she paid throughout her time with Ms Rahim and the family.

In November 2017, the domestic helper was once forced to shower in front of Ms. Rahim. On one occassion, the abuser's husband walked near the open toilet door, leaving the maid feeling quite vulnerable.

On two separate occasions, Ms Rahim forcefully poured powder and shampoo on the domestic helper.

The domestic helper was only able to file a complaint with the police after Ms Rahim and her husband dropped her off at the maid agency without any notice.

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to prepare sentencing arguments. Ms. Rahim will return to court for mitigation and sentencing next month.